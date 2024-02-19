Rob McElhenney eats his cheesesteak wit whiz and a bit of ketchup

Mozzarella sticks flew in a new interview with the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" guys about their favorite bar foods.

Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day appeared Monday in a new episode of "Snacked," the First We Feast series where celebrities share their preferred snacks. Over the course of the chaotic taste test, each actor presented two picks to the group for consideration and, in some cases, merciless ridicule. You can probably guess what they thought of Day's spaghetti, scooped into individual Ziploc bags.

McElhenney, the only cast member born and raised in Philadelphia, chose cheesesteaks as his first snack. Though he approached the sandwich with some skepticism due to its origins (the Los Angeles deli Fat Sal's), he and his costars were pleasantly surprised. Howerton, flirting with blasphemy, claimed it gave "Dalessandro's a run for its money."

McElhenney has said in previous interviews that his preferred cheesesteak spot in Philly is Jim's on South Street, which has yet to reopen since a destructive 2022 fire. In the "Snacked" video, he got more granular about his order:

"If you go to Philadelphia, you do have to have it with cheese whiz," he said. "Everybody goes, 'Ah, that's gross!' and then you try it with the cheese whiz and you realize it's delicious. Now you could put hot peppers on this, which are also very good."

Then, he dropped a hot take.

"I like to dip in a little ketchup, too. Not too much."

Over Howerton's immediate protests, McElhenney insisted: "Glenn, not too much."

Both McElhenney and Howerton passed on Day's bagged spaghetti, a callback to his TV character's embarrassing spa snack. The group was also lukewarm on the McVitie's Digestives biscuits that Howerton enjoyed during his childhood years in England. A food fight nearly broke out when the mozzarella sticks arrived, and McElhenney found them lacking.



"If this thing's not going to be gooey in the middle, I'm going to throw it," he said, before taking a bite and doing exactly that.

"I'm going to swallow it because I'm a gentleman, but it's not worth it."

The "It's Always Sunny" guys appeared on the series to promote their Four Walls Irish American Whiskey, which they claim is "scientifically proven" to kill any viruses picked up from communal bar snacks. The spirit debuted last year at bars across Pennsylvania.