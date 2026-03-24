Robert Frazer named as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor

Longtime prosecutor Robert Frazer has been tapped to serve as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, seemingly ending months of strife within the state's federal prosecutors office.

Frazer was appointed by New Jersey's district court judges after consultation with the Justice Department. The move was applauded by Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, as well as former Gov. Chris Christie, who hired Frazer as a federal prosecutor two decades ago. It also drew praise from former interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, who Frazer shares President Donald Trump's priorities for the office.

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As U.S. attorney, Frazer's office will oversee federal criminal cases in New Jersey. Frazer has served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for more than 20 years, handling more than 700 criminal cases. He most recently served as a senior trial counsel.

Christie, who hired Frazer when he served as U.S. Attorney, told Politico that Frazer is an "outstanding prosecutor with really great judgement."

Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both Democrats, released a joint statement supporting Frazer's appointment.

"The Office can now at long last move past the chaos and partisanship of the past year and return to its critical mission: combating violent crime, fighting public corruption, dismantling drug trafficking networks and protecting the rights of all New Jerseyans," the senators said. "We look forward to meeting with Mr. Frazer to discuss how we can work together to best serve the people of our state."

U.S. attorneys typically are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but many Trump appointees have been rejected by the Senate, leading district judges to fill the positions, as required by law. However, the Justice Department, under Trump, repeatedly has fired attorneys that have been selected by judges.

Frazer's appointment represents a conciliatory step between the Justice Department and the courts.

Frazer is the latest leadership change at the prosecutor's office since Trump began his second term last year. He replaces a three-person panel that had overseen the office since December, when Habba had resigned.

Habba, who had represented Trump in civil cases but did not have experience in criminal law, initially was appointed as acting U.S. attorney in March 2025. But the Senate failed to confirm her by the end of her 120-day trial. The district court nominated Desiree Leigh Grace, but the Trump administration fired her and reinstalled Habba — a move deemed unlawful.

Habba stepped down in December, and the Trump administration named three prosecutors to share the duties of the office. But that setup also was deemed illegal.

Habba, who now works as a senior adviser to the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, congratulated Frazer on social media Monday evening.

"New Jersey deserves a great chief federal law enforcement official who is in line with President Trump's agenda of making this country safe and NJ great!" she wrote. "I know Rob well and he will be a great champion of this state and mission of @TheJusticeDept."