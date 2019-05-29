More News:

May 29, 2019

Robert Mueller's first public comments on Russia probe: 'The work speaks for itself'

If you missed what the special counsel had to say, watch it below

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Russia Probe
Robert Mueller russia probe Alex Wong/SIPA USA

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will speak publicly about the Russia probe at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29. He will not answer questions and his statement will be live-streamed on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

UPDATE: 6/29, 11:20 a.m. 

In a statement delivered Wednesday morning, Special Counsel Robert Muller said, "The work speaks for itself," in reference to his report about the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election – and whether President Donald Trump had a role in that interference.

"If we had ... confidence that the president did not clearly commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said, during his first public comments on the report.

Mueller said in the 10-minute statement that he and the special counsel's office were bound by Department of Justice policies that do not allow for a sitting president to be charged or indicted federally. He indicated the Constitution provides for other means for dealing with a president under these circumstances.

Mueller added he would not be testifying before Congress regarding the investigation and resigned from his role as special counsel.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a live-stream statement about the Russia probe at 11 a.m. Wednesday — the first  public comments he'll have made on the investigation that started two years ago.

Mueller will not take questions and his appearance will stream from the U.S. Department of Justice's website. 

The statement will center on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. This comes less than a week after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said Mueller was interested in testifying privately to Congress about the Russia probe.

In the wake of the Mueller Report's release six weeks ago, and as new information on the report is leaked, Democrats (including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) have publicly said they believe President Donald Trump is hiding something. Some are even calling for Trump's impeachment, including Pennsylvania representatives Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean, and Dwight Evans.

Below, you can watch Mueller speak about the Russia probe:



