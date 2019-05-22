More News:

May 22, 2019

Amid her call for Trump's impeachment, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon to host Nancy Pelosi for education panel

The Delaware County congresswoman is the third from Pennsylvania who wants the formal inquiry against the president to begin

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0522_Mary Gay Scanlon and Nancy Pelosi Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Thom Carroll/Facebook, PhillyVoice

Nancy Pelosi will join Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Delaware County on Friday for a discussion about college affordability and education reform, just days after Scanlon joined in the call for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in the area to talk college affordability, hosted by Delaware County Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, just days after Scanlon openly called for Pelosi to begin the impeachment inquiry process against President Donald Trump. 

Pelosi will join Scanlon, D-5th, at Delaware County Community College at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss post-secondary college opportunities and the challenges facing the education system. 

The event comes just days after Scanlon, joined by Democratic representatives Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, and Dwight Evans, of Philadelphia, gave their support for an impeachment investigation, citing obstruction of justice related to the Mueller Report.

"He's trying to cover up his misconduct, and that warrants us having an impeachment inquiry," Scanlon told Anderson Cooper on CNN Tuesday night.

Pelosi has been receiving pressure from Democratic lawmakers to begin the impeachment process, however she has been publicly against doing so in haste.

"We do believe that it is important to follow the facts," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday morning about a meeting among Democratic leaders that occurred on Monday. "We believe no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. And that was the nature of the meeting."

