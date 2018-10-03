More News:

October 03, 2018

Glassboro police aim guns at Rowan students in controversial video

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Universities
Rowan University Campus Building Rowan/for PhillyVoice

Rowan has been entered into U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings category.

Students at Rowan University will be given a platform to voice their concerns in the wake of an intense campus police stop that went viral on Monday evening.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, authorities in Glassboro, N.J. pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of the university's Mimosa Hall.

The stop was made because police believed they had identified the car in their search for an individual armed with a handgun, according to university officials.

In the aftermath of the incident, three videos of the encounter were uploaded to Facebook by a student at Rowan.

The videos show several officers pointing guns at the driver of the vehicle as they order him to step back to another patrol car. When he gets there, he is placed in handcuffs. 

The same procedure is then followed with the female passenger of the vehicle as other students look on in shock.

Both of the individuals were identified as Rowan students. They were searched and later released when it was determined neither of them was armed.

A statement from the university said police followed procedure by drawing their weapons until all individuals were removed from the vehicle and searched.

The Rowan University Student Government Association issued a statement Tuesday offering assistance to anyone adversely impacted by the incident.

The university will hold a town hall meeting to address concerns about the incident on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Chamberlain Student Center.

The Glassboro Police Department has not publicly addressed the incident or the videos since Monday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Universities Glassboro Rowan University Police

Just In

Must Read

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Eagles

What they're saying: Maybe the Eagles just aren't that good this year
100218_Nelson-Agholor_usat

Food & Drink

Food and drink vendors for Cherry Street Pier revealed
Cherry Street Pier

Family-Friendly

12 nearby corn mazes you should check out this fall
corn maze

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's three-point shot emerges in Sixers' win over Orlando Magic
100118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.