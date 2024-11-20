More Culture:

November 20, 2024

Roy Rogers, a rarity in the fast-food world, to open franchise in Cherry Hill

The burger and fried chicken chain says it has received 'overwhelming' requests to return to the region. The new restaurant is expected to open in the spring.

Roy Rogers NJ Provided Image/Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers will open a restaurant in Cherry Hill next spring at 614 Haddonfield Road. The rodeo-themed fast-food chain hasn't been in the Philly region for decades.

Roy Rogers, once a fast-food powerhouse with more than 600 restaurants in the U.S., plans to return to the Philadelphia area for the first time in decades with the opening of a franchise store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 

The rodeo-themed burger and fried chicken chain has been making a gradual comeback in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. The Roy Rogers coming to 614 Haddonfield Road is expected to open in the spring. It is replacing the PDQ restaurant that closed there last year.

Roy Rogers currently has fewer than 40 locations, mostly in Maryland and Virginia. Its seven restaurants in Pennsylvania are all at travel plazas outside the Philly area. The closest is off the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Elverson, about a 1-hour drive from the city in western Chester County. New Jersey has two Roy Rogers in the shore towns of Brick Township and Pine Beach.

"We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality," Joe Briglia, Roy Rogers' director of real estate and franchise development, said in a press release.

Roy Rogers BurgersProvided Image/Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers will open at 614 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey next spring.


The first Roy Rogers opened in Falls Church, Virginia in 1968. The chain had been called RoBee's and was owned by Marriott Corp., which was sued by roast beef chain Arby's because of the similarity in name. Marriott then made a deal with the actor Roy Rogers, nicknamed the "King of the Cowboys," to rename the restaurant chain after him.

Along with its burgers and fried chicken, Roy Rogers was known for its self-serve topping bar, roast beef sandwich, breakfast options and "holster fries" served in a cardboard gun holster. The chain expanded rapidly in the 1970s and 80s, before downsizing. Most of its free-standing locations became Wendy's or McDonald's stores.

Since the early 2000s, under new leadership, the chain has slowly resurfaced and started ramping up franchise growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's strategy has included revamping the look of its stores and partnering with food delivery platforms to make its food more accessible.

Philadelphia previously had Roy Rogers stores at the former Gallery Mall on East Market Street and in South Philadelphia at the corner of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

"Roy's legacy fans will be thrilled to see the iconic Fixin's Bar and use our signature sauces to customize their favorite sandwiches and tenders," Plamonden said.

