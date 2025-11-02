More Sports:

Rumor: Eagles 'would like to trade' for Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Phillips played under Vic Fangio during the defensive coordinator's lone season in Miami. The Eagles have reported interest in the edge rusher at the "right price."

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jaelan Phillips (15) against Lane Johnson and the Eagles back in 2023.

According to a report from Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in Miami Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

Wolfe covered the Dolphins from 2018 to 2021.

Phillips was a Dolphins first-round pick (18th overall) in 2021. He was drafted two years before Vic Fangio's one-year tenure as Miami's defensive coordinator in 2023, but as noted by Wolfe above, Fangio did coach him for one season. 

Phillips' career stats:

 Jaelan PhillipsTackles Sacks FF-FR 
2021 (17 games)42 8.5 0-1 
2022 (17 games)61 1-2 
2023 (8 games)43 6.5 0-0 
2024 (4 games)0-0 
2025 (9 games)25 0-1 


Phillips was having a breakout season under Fangio in 2023, when he had 6.5 sacks in 8 games, but that season was cut short by a torn Achilles. In 2024, Phillips tore an ACL that ended his season after just four games.

Injuries are not new to Phillips, who was a big-time prospect coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247Sports, No. 3 by ESPN Recruiting, and No. 6 by Rivals. He initially enrolled at UCLA, but suffered multiple injuries, plus a moped accident that severely damaged his wrist. He actually retired at one point while in college. Phillips would eventually transfer to Miami and return to football, missing the 2019 season. He had a good 2020 season, though, and became a first-round pick.

Dianni Russini reported that the Dolphins are looking for at least a third-round pick for Phillips. (She also reported the Eagles' interest in Phillips.)

Phillips is playing on his fifth-year option in 2025, at $13,251,000. Any team trading for Phillips would be on the hook for roughly half of that.

If the Dolphins think they're getting a third-round pick for a player with a career season high of 8.5 sacks who tore his Achilles and an ACL in consecutive seasons, and who is only under contract for the rest of this season, then they are high. A mid-Day 3 pick is a more realistic price tag.

