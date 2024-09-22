Sabrina Carpenter to star in Netflix holiday music special

Sabrina Carpenter already ruled summer with her hit song, "Espresso," and now the pop star is set to take over the holiday season with a Christmas special on Netflix.

Carpenter, a Bucks County native, will star in "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter," a holiday variety music special that begins streaming on Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m.

MORE: Kelces continue to be everywhere: Next up a Hallmark Channel movie with cameo by Donna and singing by Jason

During the special, Carpenter will perform songs from her 2023 holiday EP "fruitcake" as well as covers of other Christmas chart toppers. There will also be surprise guest performers, comedic cameos and "unexpected" duets. The title of the Netflix special is a nod to Carpenter's 2022 song "Nonsense." The singer is known to make cheeky lyric changes to the outro of the song when performing it live, tailoring it to the venue where she's performing — so fans can probably expect that playful tradition to be represented somewhere in the special.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Carpenter said in a release. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

Last month, Carpenter released her sixth album, "Short n’ Sweet," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spent three consecutive weeks on top. Earlier this month she performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the Song of the Year award for "Espresso."

This week, Carpenter will embark on her "Short n' Sweet" tour, which makes a stop at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

