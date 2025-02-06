Saquon Barkley wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, Eric Allen inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, and DC Vic Fangio were all finalists for regular season individual awards by the Associated Press. The winners were announced on Thursday night.

The Eagles had four players and a coach up for six awards:

• RB Saquon Barkley (two awards): MVP, and Offensive Player of the Year

• LB Zack Baun: Defensive Player of the Year

• CB Quinyon Mitchell: Defensive Rookie of the Year

• CB Cooper DeJean: Defensive Rookie of the Year

• DC Vic Fangio: Assistant Coach of the Year

As expected, Barkley won Offensive Player of Year, after having one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history. He rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 TDs during the regular season, and another 442 and five TDs in three playoff games. He would have likely been the all-time single-season rushing leader if the Eagles hadn't rested starters Week 18 against the Giants. He'll be the all-time single-season rushing leader (regular season + playoffs) if he is able to rush for 30 or more yards in the Super Bowl.

Barkley topped 100 yards in 14 of the Eagles' 20 games, and he ripped off an astounding seven TD runs of 60+ yards.

Barkley got 35 first-place votes. 14 weirdos voted for a quarterback, and one Derrick Henry fan voted for Derrick Henry:

Some Eagles players said nice things to Barkley:

The other Eagles nominees were shut out:

• Zack Baun finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.



Patrick Surtain was a deserving winner of that award.

• Vic Fangio finished just fourth in Assistant Coach of the Year voting, despite inheriting an atrocious 2023 defense that was 26th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, and turning them into the No. 1 defense in the NFL.



Ben Johnson, then the Lions' offensive coordinator and now the Bears' head coach, won. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland got a first-place vote.

• Quinyon Mitchell finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Cooper DeJean finished fourth. The Rams' Jared Verse won.

If these awards included postseason performances, Mitchell likely would have won. Jalen Carter also finished second for this award a year ago.

• Barkley finished third in MVP voting. Josh Allen won.



Eric Allen indicted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Allen played for 14 seasons in the NFL -- seven with the Eagles, three with the Saints, and four with the Raiders. He finished his career with 54 interceptions, 21st all-time. He returned 8 of them for TDs.

The other inductees are DE Jared Allen, TE Antonio Gates, and WR Sterling Sharpe.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader