Sarah Huckabee Sanders admits her statistics on African-American employment were false

After giving false information to reporters during a White House briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders corrected herself via Twitter late Tuesday.



Sanders incorrectly told reporters that President Barack Obama created only 195,000 jobs for African-Americans during his two terms as president. According to Sanders, President Donald Trump has created about 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans during his presidency so far.

"This president, since he took office, in the year-and-a-half that he's been here, has created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans," Sanders said at the briefing.

"That's 700,000 African-Americans that are working now that weren't working when this president took place. When President Obama left, after eight years in office, he had only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans."

In reality, Obama created about 3 million jobs for African-American workers during his tenure, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The White House Council of Economic Advisers also apologized for the error.

Sanders came to discussing the statistics while addressing allegations that Trump had used the n-word while describing former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault, formerly of "The Apprentice" fame.



When asked if there is a recording of Trump using the racial slur, Sanders said, "I can't tell you anything but I can tell you that the president addressed this issue directly," in reference to his Twitter, wherein he describes himself as a "True Champion of Civil Rights."

