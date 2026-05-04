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May 04, 2026

Scavenger hunt at Longwood Gardens turns visit into a game

The May 30 event sends teams across the grounds to solve clues and uncover hidden details.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Scavenger Hunt
Longwood Gardens Scavenger Hunt Provided Courtesy/Watson Adventures

Teams explore Longwood Gardens while solving clues and uncovering hidden details during a guided scavenger hunt experience.

A visit to Longwood Gardens usually means wandering through gardens and fountains. This event turns that into a game.

The “Secrets of Longwood Gardens Scavenger Hunt” is set for Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m., with teams moving through the property to solve clues, answer questions and explore different areas of the grounds.

Participants follow prompts through the gardens and conservatory, with challenges tied to the space’s design, history and hidden details. No prior knowledge is required, and teams work together using a smartphone-based platform with guidance from Watson Adventures.

The experience lasts about two hours. Tickets are $17, but admission to Longwood Gardens is not included and must be purchased separately. Advance registration is required.

Secrets of Longwood Gardens Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Rd.
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Tickets: $17 (Longwood Gardens admission not included)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


PhillyVoice Media Events

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