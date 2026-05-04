Scavenger hunt at Longwood Gardens turns visit into a game

A visit to Longwood Gardens usually means wandering through gardens and fountains. This event turns that into a game.

The “Secrets of Longwood Gardens Scavenger Hunt” is set for Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m., with teams moving through the property to solve clues, answer questions and explore different areas of the grounds.

Participants follow prompts through the gardens and conservatory, with challenges tied to the space’s design, history and hidden details. No prior knowledge is required, and teams work together using a smartphone-based platform with guidance from Watson Adventures.

The experience lasts about two hours. Tickets are $17, but admission to Longwood Gardens is not included and must be purchased separately. Advance registration is required.

Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Rd.

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Tickets: $17 (Longwood Gardens admission not included)

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