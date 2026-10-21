Explore Philly's woods after dark during Halloween Hikes and Hayrides this weekend

A trail of glowing jack-o'-lanterns, hayrides through the woods and nighttime encounters with woodland characters are coming to the Schuylkill Center in Roxborough this weekend.

The environmental education center will bring back its annual Halloween Hikes and Hayrides on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, with activities taking place along trails and in outdoor areas of its wooded property in Northwest Philadelphia.

The Pumpkin Path will feature carved jack-o'-lanterns lighting up the center's Widener Trail. Attendees can also take tractor-pulled hayrides through the woods or join guided hikes to meet woodland characters and learn about animals that come out at night, including foxes and opossums. Flashlights are encouraged for the nighttime walks.

Other activities include Halloween movies on an outdoor screen, crafts where children can make magic wands and trick-or-treat bags, and fires where guests can roast marshmallows for s'mores.

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The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, with an earlier start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $20 for Schuylkill Center members and $28 for nonmembers. Children 3 and younger get in free. Admission covers the hikes, hayrides, crafts, games, an outdoor movie and a s'mores kit. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Online ticket sales close Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. Tickets at the door will cost $28 for members and $35 for nonmembers, if space is available.

The Schuylkill Center is at 8480 Hagy's Mill Road in Roxborough, with free parking on-site. If the weather doesn't cooperate, the event has a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available on the Schuylkill Center's website.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Friday hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday hours: 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy's Mill Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Advance admission: $20 for members; $28 for nonmembers

Walk-up admission: $28 for members; $35 for nonmembers, if available

Children: Ages 3 and younger free

Activities: Guided forest hikes, hayrides, glowing Pumpkin Path, outdoor movie, crafts and s'mores

Parking: Free on-site

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.



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