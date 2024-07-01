More Health:

July 01, 2024

Parents who want to reduce their kids' screen time should start by reducing theirs, study finds

Families are advised to put away their phones and other electronic devices during meal times, before bedtime and immediately after waking up. There are other strategies, too.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Screen Time
parents kids screen time August de Richelieu/Pexels

New research suggests adolescents who see their parents use screens frequently tend to get higher amounts of screen time. They also are more likely to exhibit addictive behaviors with social media, video games and mobile phones.

Parents trying to help their kids cut down on screen time may want to take a hard look at their own habits.

Adolescents who see their parents use screens frequently tend to spend more time on their own screens, according to a study published last month in the Pediatric Research journal. These children also are more likely to exhibit "problematic" social media, video game and mobile phone use.

"One of the biggest predictors of adolescents' screen use is their parents' screen use," Jason Nagata, a pediatrician at the University of California at San Francisco and the lead author of the study, told the Washington Post. "It's especially important that parents follow their own rules and practice what they preach, because even if they think their kids aren't watching them, they really are."

The study's findings suggest that children are modeling their parents' behaviors, researchers said. Also, parents who use digital media more frequently may be more open to children using screens and impose less restrictions. 

The study found that adolescents that were permitted to use their phones during mealtimes and at bedtime generally had higher amounts of screen time and more problematic screen uses. Problematic screen use includes addiction-like traits — like withdrawal, building tolerance, obsessive thoughts and relapse — that may disrupt daily functioning. 

The vast majority of parents surveyed for the study – 85.3% – said they try to limit their screen use around their children, but 72.9% reported using screens around their kids. 

The study, which included data from 10,048 children, ages 12-13, also explored the use of screens to control kids' behavior. More than 75% of the parents in the study said they had removed screen time as a punishment for bad behavior, and nearly 40% said they offered screen time as a reward for good behavior. Greater control of adolescent screen use, either as a reward or punishment, was associated with increased total screen time and problematic video game use. 

"When parents are overly controlling, it backfires," Ken Ginsburg, a professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who was not involved in the study, told CNN. "Kids watch what we do and don't like to be controlled. When kids perceive we set rules to control them, they always go around those rules."

Yet, parental monitoring and screen time limits were linked with lower screen times and problematic screen use in early adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends creating a family media plan, which encourages setting boundaries on screen time while minimizing the use of screen time as a reward or punishment to control behavior.

"The implementation of a family media use plan may be more successful when clear, consistent rules are mutually agreed upon by parents and children," the study authors wrote. "This is particularly important for early adolescents who may spend longer portions of the day away from home and are developing more autonomy." 

Here are some other ways that parents can cut back on their own screen use around their kids:

How to limit screen time

Pediatricians recommend children ages 5-17 receive no more than two hours per day of screen time outside of homework. Adults also are encouraged to have no more than two hours a day of screen time outside work.

Families should avoid screen time at meals, one hour before bed and during the first hour after waking up. During screen-free times, family members should put their devices away or place them at a charging station in a common area so they don't post distractions at the dinner table or bedroom. 

After school or work, parents should give children their full attention and spend time talking face-to-face, the Mayo Clinic suggests. Spending time outdoors – like going for  a walk or bike ride – is another way to spend time away from screens. 

Turning off the TV when no one is watching it is another way to limit screen time for the entire family. If the TV is always on as background noise, kids are more likely to think it's always time to watch, the Cleveland Clinic said. If adults have a TV show they don't want to miss, they can record it. When they watch it, they can fast-forward through commercials, thereby spending less time staring at a screen.

Parents also can set screen limits on their smart phones, schedule video calls only when necessary, set reminders to take breaks from screens and ban snacks from screen-filled entertainment areas.

"I think first and foremost, it's lead by example," Dr. Noah Schwartz, a doctor with Cleveland Clinic Children's, said in 2022. "If your kids see you on your phone, then they're going to be on their phone. If you're at the dinner table and you're scrolling through and you're looking at stuff, they're watching you. Kids are sponges, and they're absorbing their environment. They follow what they see."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Screen Time Philadelphia Children's Health Mental Health Adult Health Prevention Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A group of colleagues storyboarding

Storyboarding for success
Purchased - Woman working on a plane with a mask on

A post-pandemic mental health check-in

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Family of construction worker killed on the job in Fitler Square awarded $68.5 million
Fitler Square Fall

Travel

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Wellness

Making art is a uniquely human act, and one that provides a wellspring of health benefits
Art Health Benefits

Shopping

Western-inspired clothing brand Tecovas opens first Pa. location in King of Prussia Mall
tecovas king of prussia

Sixers

Report: Tyrese Maxey to sign five-year contract with Sixers
Tyrese Maxey Sixers Contract Extension

Performances

Penn Museum to host Garden Jams outdoor concert series this summer
garden jams penn museum

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved