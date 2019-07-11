More News:

July 11, 2019

Scudder Falls Bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey reopens, tolls start Sunday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Infrastructure Bridges
03062015_scudder_falls_bridge_Wiki Aerolin55/via Wikimedia

Scudders Fall Bridge, seen from Yardley, Bucks County, opened a portion of its new construction this week to drivers coming into Pennsylvania.

The reconstructed Scudder Falls Bridge partially opened this week and will start charging tolls on Sunday for drivers traveling over the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to the Delaware River Joint Toll Commission, the 4.4 mile bridge has started phasing in traffic this week on the span that connects Ewing Township, New Jersey, and Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania.

This is the first reopened span of the bridge since it began construction in July 2017.

MORE: Tuition won't increase at Pennsylvania's state-owned universities for first time in 21 years

On Wednesday the commission issued traffic warnings for commuters, as the span would be reduced to a single lane of traffic. Another lane was expected to open by 2 p.m. Thursday.

For the next two weeks, the old bridge will remain open for traffic going into New Jersey but will close on July 24 when that traffic is shifted onto the new bridge.

The span opening this week will hold traffic going in both directions until the new lanes to New Jersey are finished sometime in 2021, according to the DRJTC's website. Eventually, one span will be dedicated to traffic moving in each direction. 

On Sunday, tolls will be charged going only into Pennsylvania for $1.25, E-ZPass only. There will be no toll booths. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Infrastructure Bridges Philadelphia Transportation New Jersey Delaware River Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved