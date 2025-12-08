More Events:

December 08, 2025

'Seasonal Science' takes over the Franklin Institute this December

Hands-on building, a new planetarium show and holiday-themed demos run Dec. 20–30

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Science
The Franklin Institute - Seasonal Science Holiday Programming Provided Courtesy/The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute is rolling out a full slate of family activities for its "Seasonal Science" holiday programming, which runs Dec. 20 through 30.

One highlight is Creation Station, a temporary build and play area for young visitors. The pop-up space is filled with oversized Imagination Playground blocks, KEVA planks and other construction materials, all set among sparkling lights and festive trees. Kids can stack, experiment and create their own designs. The area closes daily at 4 p.m.

Guests can also check out a new live planetarium show titled “Reason for the Seasons.” The program explains why Earth experiences winter and explores how seasons work across the solar system.

Several of the museum’s popular live science shows are getting a holiday twist. Demonstrations on liquid air, combustion and electricity will highlight the science behind snow, lights and staying warm during cold weather.

All activities are free with general admission.

"Seasonal Science"

Runs Dec. 20-30
The Franklin Institute
271 North 21st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Free with admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Science Philadelphia The Franklin Institute

Videos

Featured

Holidays-at-Willow-Creek-Winery-4.jpg

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Hello Harford Winter Wonderland

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Juvenile charged for swatting call at Bucks County school

Bucks County Swatting

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Children's Health

Pediatric cancer treatments are saving kids' lives, but more research funding is needed to improve them, report says

Pediatric Cancer Lianna Munir

Shopping

Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring goes up for auction

Eagles Super Bowl ring

East Kensington

Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

East Kensington Arts Committee Haunted Christmas

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved