'Seasonal Science' takes over the Franklin Institute this December

The Franklin Institute is rolling out a full slate of family activities for its "Seasonal Science" holiday programming, which runs Dec. 20 through 30.

One highlight is Creation Station, a temporary build and play area for young visitors. The pop-up space is filled with oversized Imagination Playground blocks, KEVA planks and other construction materials, all set among sparkling lights and festive trees. Kids can stack, experiment and create their own designs. The area closes daily at 4 p.m.

Guests can also check out a new live planetarium show titled “Reason for the Seasons.” The program explains why Earth experiences winter and explores how seasons work across the solar system.

Several of the museum’s popular live science shows are getting a holiday twist. Demonstrations on liquid air, combustion and electricity will highlight the science behind snow, lights and staying warm during cold weather.

All activities are free with general admission.

Runs Dec. 20-30

The Franklin Institute

271 North 21st Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free with admission



