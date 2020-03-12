More Culture:

March 12, 2020

Sephora suspends in-store beauty services until further notice

The beauty retailer addressed coronavirus concerns

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beauty Makeup
Sephora suspends in-store beauty services due to coronavirus concerns Photo by freestocks.org/from Pexels

Sephora has suspended in-store beauty services, such as makeup application by makeup artists, until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

If you planned on having a Sephora makeup artist do your glam to attend an upcoming wedding or event, you'll need to make other arrangements.

Wednesday evening, Sephora announced steps it's taking due to coronavirus concerns. The beauty retailer is suspending all paid and free in-store services, such as makeup and skincare applications, as well as classes, until further notice.

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure both customer and employee wellbeing by limiting physical contact.

RELATED: As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., here's what you need to know

Customers are encouraged to use Sephora's online tools, such as their Digital Makeover Guide and Virtual Artists.

"Hygiene standards for our people, store environment, products, and tools are and will always be a top priority," a statement from Sephora Americas presidents and CEO Jean-André Rougeot reads. "However, as the situation continues to evolve in North America, we have taken additional actions."

As for display product testers, those will remain in stores. The company states they will be disinfected multiple times per day and replaced as needed.

Sephora also states stores will be regularly disinfecting all high-touch areas and increasing access to hand sanitizer, as well as increasing weekly deep cleanings of stores and distribution centers.

"We offer sick pay for all full-time and hourly employees, and any employee who is asked to self-quarantine or is quarantined will continue to be paid," reads the statement.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and other germs, the CDC recommends thoroughly washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you're sick, covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough, and avoiding touching your face.

If you're a local makeup artist who would like to talk about how the coronavirus is impacting your business, please reach out to sinead@phillyvoice.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beauty Makeup Philadelphia Businesses Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers never should've played that game last night — but it's too late now
Sixers-fan_031217_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' top 10 free agent targets
031220BreshadPerriman

Food & Drink

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall
PaperMill opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall

Food & Drink

Porta hosting Irish coffee competition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Irish coffee competition at Porta for St. Patrick's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved