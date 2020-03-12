Sephora suspends in-store beauty services until further notice

If you planned on having a Sephora makeup artist do your glam to attend an upcoming wedding or event, you'll need to make other arrangements.

Wednesday evening, Sephora announced steps it's taking due to coronavirus concerns. The beauty retailer is suspending all paid and free in-store services, such as makeup and skincare applications, as well as classes, until further notice.

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure both customer and employee wellbeing by limiting physical contact.

Customers are encouraged to use Sephora's online tools, such as their Digital Makeover Guide and Virtual Artists.



"Hygiene standards for our people, store environment, products, and tools are and will always be a top priority," a statement from Sephora Americas presidents and CEO Jean-André Rougeot reads. "However, as the situation continues to evolve in North America, we have taken additional actions."



As for display product testers, those will remain in stores. The company states they will be disinfected multiple times per day and replaced as needed.

Sephora also states stores will be regularly disinfecting all high-touch areas and increasing access to hand sanitizer, as well as increasing weekly deep cleanings of stores and distribution centers.



"We offer sick pay for all full-time and hourly employees, and any employee who is asked to self-quarantine or is quarantined will continue to be paid," reads the statement.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and other germs, the CDC recommends thoroughly washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you're sick, covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough, and avoiding touching your face.

If you're a local makeup artist who would like to talk about how the coronavirus is impacting your business, please reach out to sinead@phillyvoice.