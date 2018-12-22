SEPTA and Dunkin’ offering free gift cards, rides home from Sixers, Flyers games

SEPTA and Dunkin’ have teamed up for a pretty solid one-day holiday season partnership: free subway rides home, and a lot of gift cards for hot beverages.

On Dec. 22, when the Flyers and Sixers both play at the Wells Fargo Center, SEPTA will be offering free Broad Street Line rides originating from NRG Station. At the same time, Dunkin’ representatives will be handing out $10,000 in free $5 Dunkin’ gift cards.

Two thousand potential gift cards up for grabs? Those are pretty good odds.

It’s important to remember, of course, that rides to the game, and rides originating from any station other than NRG Station, will still cost SEPTA riders the normal price.

Philadelphia is one of 12 cities across the country benefitting from Dunkin’s “Dozen Days of Joy” holiday push program, according to a release.

SEPTA is also offering free rides home from NRG Station after the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Texans on Dec. 23, thanks to a partnership with Independence Blue Cross.

The free rides after the Eagles game will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., and apply only to rides departing from NRG Station.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.