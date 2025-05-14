More News:

May 14, 2025

SEPTA bus shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

Hakim Bryant allegedly opened fire after a dispute with a group of teenagers, injuring four passengers.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
SEPTA bus shooting Provided image/Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

Hakim Bryant has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on a SEPTA bus at 33rd Street and Girard Avenue on Saturday, injuring four people. The photo above shows the crime scene investigation.

The man accused of firing nine bullets into a crowded SEPTA bus in Brewerytown on Saturday evening has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday. 

Prosecutors allege Hakim Bryant, 52, risked the lives of 10 passengers when he opened fire on the bus at 33rd Street and Girard Avenue following a verbal dispute with a group of teenagers. Four people, including three teens, were injured.

MORE: New Schuylkill River trail segment and bridge connecting Grays Ferry to Center City opens Saturday

Bryant was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday on charges that also include aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. The court set his bail at $6.25 million, a sum lower than the $10 million Krasner requested. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.

Bryant is legally prohibited from owning a gun due to a 1994 robbery conviction, prosecutors said. 

"It is remarkable that no one was killed in this incident," Krasner said at a press conference Wednesday. 

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

