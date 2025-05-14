SEPTA bus shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

The man accused of firing nine bullets into a crowded SEPTA bus in Brewerytown on Saturday evening has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Hakim Bryant, 52, risked the lives of 10 passengers when he opened fire on the bus at 33rd Street and Girard Avenue following a verbal dispute with a group of teenagers. Four people, including three teens, were injured.

Bryant was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday on charges that also include aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. The court set his bail at $6.25 million, a sum lower than the $10 million Krasner requested. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.

Bryant is legally prohibited from owning a gun due to a 1994 robbery conviction, prosecutors said.

"It is remarkable that no one was killed in this incident," Krasner said at a press conference Wednesday.

