SEPTA reducing transit services, all lines to operate on Saturday schedule because of COVID-19

All SEPTA services will operate on a Saturday schedule beginning Sunday, March 22, and going forward for the foreseeable future as transportation officials continue to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak.

This will affect all SEPTA services, including the Regional Rail lines, buses, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, trolleys, and the Norristown High Speed Line, officials said Thursday morning.

There will be 24-hour train operations in place for the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines to ensure essential employees, including healthcare workers, have a reliable modes of transportation to and from work.

Using the following links, riders can access the Saturday schedules for each of SEPTA's services:

On Monday, SEPTA reduced its Regional Rail capacity by 25%, operating on a winter storm schedule, due to reduced ridership and staffing issues related to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

SEPTA reports ridership has declined 60% across all of its public transportation services and 80% on it Regional Rail lines due to the great numbers of employees working remotely and businesses that have closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SEPTA officials will discuss these changes more at Philadelphia's daily briefing at 2 p.m. today.