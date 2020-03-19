More News:

March 19, 2020

SEPTA reducing transit services, all lines to operate on Saturday schedule because of COVID-19

The public transportation changes affecting Regional Rail, bus, subway and trolley lines goes into effect Sunday, March 22

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA transit schedule coronavirus Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA will reduce all transit operations, including buses, Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, trolleys, and Norristown High Speed Line, to a typical Saturday schedule. The new schedule will begin on Sunday, March 22. Ridership on all transit is down by 60%, according to the transit agency.

All SEPTA services will operate on a Saturday schedule beginning Sunday, March 22, and going forward for the foreseeable future as transportation officials continue to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak.

This will affect all SEPTA services, including the Regional Rail lines, buses, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, trolleys, and the Norristown High Speed Line, officials said Thursday morning.

RELATED: Philly school district pauses online instruction over state, federal equity mandates

There will be 24-hour train operations in place for the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines to ensure essential employees, including healthcare workers, have a reliable modes of transportation to and from work.

Using the following links, riders can access the Saturday schedules for each of SEPTA's services:

Regional Rails
Buses
Market-Frankford Line; Broad Street Line; Norristown High Speed Line
Trolley Line

On Monday, SEPTA reduced its Regional Rail capacity by 25%, operating on a winter storm schedule, due to reduced ridership and staffing issues related to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

SEPTA reports ridership has declined 60% across all of its public transportation services and 80% on it Regional Rail lines due to the great numbers of employees working remotely and businesses that have closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SEPTA officials will discuss these changes more at Philadelphia's daily briefing at 2 p.m. today.

