More Health:

May 12, 2020

Addressing sex bias in some diseases may improve treatment, doctors hope

Genetics make women more vulnerable to lupus and men more susceptible to schizophrenia

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Schizophrenia
Sex bias in disease Holger Link/Unsplash

A new study sheds light on why certain illnesses, like lupus and schizophrenia, are more common among men or women. Genetics play a big role.

Researchers may have determined why men are more likely to develop schizophrenia but are rarely diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that overwhelmingly affects women.

Such sex disparities are common in disease pathology. In this case, the answer lies in the interplay of genes and sex, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

Researchers found that the C4 gene increases a person's risk for schizophrenia, a mental disorder. But it also protects against lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, both autoimmune diseases. And the gene's effects are more pronounced among men.

"The sex differences and vulnerabilities for some illnesses are extremely striking and scientists have puzzled over this issue for decades," researcher Steven McCarroll, director of genomic neurobiology at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, told STAT"There hasn't always been a good biological explanations for this, even though sex has an enormous effect."

Researchers hope that a better understanding of these mechanisms can help improve treatment for these diseases. By genotyping patients to identify the number of C4 gene copies they have, doctors may be able to determine a more appropriate medication dose. 

The study analyzed the genomes of 1,265 people and additional genetic data from 6,700 people with lupus and 11,500 controls. 

Researchers found people who carry the highest amounts of the C4 gene were seven times less likely to develop lupus and 16 times less likely to develop Sjögren’s syndrome. But they were 1.6 times more likely to develop schizophrenia. 

The study's findings affirmed a prevailing theory that there is a strong association between schizophrenia and autoimmune disease. A complement protein produced by the C4 gene in response to foreign invaders also appears to play an important role. 

Scientists believe that immune cells sometimes mistake debris from injured cells for a pathogen. When there are less complement C4 proteins, this debris tends to linger longer, potentially causing greater confusion. That prompts immune cells to launch an attack, leading to autoimmune diseases. 

Researchers found women between the ages of 20 and 50 had fewer complement proteins than men of the same age. That's when lupus tends to manifest.

Men in their early 20s have the highest risk of developing schizophrenia. And this is when their complement C4 proteins are at their highest levels. 

Still, the nature of all these connections are not completely clear. Earlier studies have suggested that people with autoimmune diseases were more, not less, likely to develop certain psychotic disorders like schizophrenia.

The C4 gene isn't the only player in the development of these complex diseases, the researchers noted. Hormones and behavior also can play a role.

To complicate matters, some women who have early onset of lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome test negative for the complement protein.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Schizophrenia Philadelphia Illness Lupus Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Post-draft edition
051120DougPederson

Government

Wolf bites back at Pennsylvania counties pledging to defy reopening plan
Coronavirus Tom Wolf

Illness

'COVID toes' an unusual sign of the coronavirus – and an itchy one
COVID toes

Sixers

Are the Sixers screwed if NBA salary cap drops dramatically?
22_Tobias_Harris_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Solar Opposites' review: Does new show from 'Rick and Morty' creator stand on its own?
Solar-Opposites-1_051120_Hulu

Arts & Culture

Rittenhouse Fine Art Show to continue 93-year streak by going virtual
Rittenhouse Square Arts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved