Twisted Gingers Brewing Co. works with street artist to release Shamcow IPA

Twisted Gingers Brewing Co. owner Mark Mayer had never heard of Shamcow when an Instagram follower suggested a collaboration with the graffiti artist. But after spotting his cow-print street art while running in Wissahickon Valley Park, he realized there might be potential to teaming up.

"I get a kick out of them," Mayer said. "Life's hard and having a little Shamcow in your vision is not a bad thing."

The artist, whose work has sparked debate over its connection to the community in Northwest Philly, teamed up with Manayunk's Twisted Gingers for an IPA that will be released Friday. The 7.5% ABV beer features double-dry superdelic hops, which give it notes of mango, citrus and a "candy lollipop" flavor, according to Mayer.

The Shamcow IPA will be available at the taproom and local farmers markets as a four-pack of 16-ounce cans for $20, with $2 going to Walter B. Saul High School, the agricultural magnet school in Roxborough. Like the street art, the label features a cow print with the word 'Shamcow' — a play on the ShamWow towel infomercial — in metallic blue and orange.

While the brewery normally puts 60% of a beer batch in kegs to be served on tap and 40% in cans, Mayer said he's going to put everything in cans because "the label is what speaks."

He did consider a more thematic beer variety, like a milk stout, but the artist is a fan of IPAs.

"I basically told him: When I open my refrigerator, I want my beers to say Shamcow IPA," said the artist, who prefers to remain anonymous.

He said he's been removing his illegal street art and is focusing more on indoor airbrush paintings and legal commissions.

As for Mayer, he said if this beer sells well, he'd love to do more collaborations in the future.

"I think he's one of the more respectable people out there right now," Mayer said. "He's not spray painting the side of your house or doing just terrible things with it. So we're going to have a little fun with it and see where it goes."