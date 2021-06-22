More News:

June 22, 2021

Chester County mom, two kids missing after visit to Philly, police say

Authorities are searching for Shannon Lake and her two young children

Shannon Lake, 30, of New London Township, Chester County, was last seen with her two children in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on June 18. Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help to located the mother and her kids, who were reported missing after they left their home earlier this month.

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help from the public to locate a mother and two children who left their home in Chester County earlier this month and were last seen Friday in Philadelphia.

Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, was last at her home in New London Township more than a week ago, according to the troopers at the Avondale barracks. Authorities received a report that she was missing and her last known location was in the Kensington section of Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m. on June 18.

Lake is thought to have left the Chester County home with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Daniel Patrick Connors, and her two children – a 2-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy.

Investigators said Lake might have been in a dark grey 2014 Mazda 6 sedan with the Pennsylvania tag KMD-8119.

Lake is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Connors is 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The mother and two children have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing people, along with the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lake and her children is urged to contact the state police Avondale barracks at (610) 268-2022 and reference PA2021-837097.

