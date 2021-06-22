More News:

June 22, 2021

'Mare of Easttown' fans warned to stop trespassing at Wallingford homes where show was filmed

Homeowners have reported being harassed by followers of the HBO murder-mystery series 'at all hours of the day and night,' according to police

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Trespassing
Mare of Easttown fans trespassing Michele K. Short/HBO

'Mare of Easttown' filming took place in Philly-area locations such as Wallingford, where the home of Kate Winslet's character in the show can be found.

Fandom for "Mare of Easttown" appears to have reached new heights in the Philly region, but it could put some followers of HBO's murder-mystery series on the wrong side of the law.

Nether Providence Township police have warned fans of the show to stop trespassing at the private homes in Wallingford, Delaware County where detective Mare Sheehan — played by Kate Winslet — and other characters lived during the seven-episode limited series.

"Yes! It’s neat they filmed a lot of it in our town," the police said in a statement posted to social media. "Yes!! It’s really cool Kate was 'living in Wallingford.'" 

"No!!!!! It’s NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night…..REALLY!," police continued. "It’s a house. Get over it." 

POLICE INFORMATION 📢 : Yes! It’s neat they filmed a lot of it in our town. Yes!! It’s really cool Kate was “living...

Posted by Nether Providence Police on Monday, June 21, 2021

The homeowner of the Wallingford house where Winslet's character lived told 6ABC that fans won't stop walking onto her property. One instance occurred late at night when a fan came to the residence to look through the house's front window.

Another fan cursed out the homeowner after they were asked to stop taking pictures of the house while the family was playing on the front lawn. The homeowner said that the increased attention and traffic around their home has now made her daughter afraid to go outside.

Police are now telling fans to stop and think before making the trip to the fictional world of Easttown, stating that warnings will not be issued. Officers are set up in and around the area in preparation to take necessary action.

"No trespassing" and "private property" signs have been posted. Trespassing, blocking traffic and disturbing the peace will not be tolerated, police said.

Set in Philly's western suburbs, "Mare of Easttown" followed Winslet's character as she sought to solve a murder investigation and two missing persons cases while navigating through struggles in her personal life.

Parts of the series were filmed in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Once it was deemed safe to resume filming, the cast and crew reconvened in 2020 and completed production. Filming took place at Philly-area locations such as Wallingford, Coatesville, Chadds Ford, Phoenixville and Springfield, as well as several Philadelphia neighborhoods. 

All seven episodes of "Mare of Easttown" are available to stream on HBO Max.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Trespassing Philadelphia TV Shows Kate Winslet Police Homes HBO Shows TV Mare of Easttown Television Houses Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062120JoeJudge

Sponsored

Hundreds are attending Community College of Philadelphia tuition-free thanks to the Octavius Catto Scholarship
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Men's Health

The coronavirus can infect the testes, study suggests
COVID-19 Testicle Pain

Crime

'Mare of Easttown' fans warned to stop trespassing at Wallingford homes where show was filmed
Mare of Easttown fans trespassing

Food & Drink

Wawa, 2SP Brewing Co. team up on Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy
Wawa 2Sp Shandy

Entertainment

Happy Day Farm in New Jersey has a lavender garden perfect for photos
lavender field New Jersey

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved