More News:

August 11, 2020

New Jersey coin dealer set to auction rare 1794 'Flowing Hair Silver Dollar' minted in Philly

Numismatist Bruce Morelan last purchased coin for record-setting $10 million

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
History Coins
1794 Silver Dollar auction Source/Professional Coin Grading Service

The rare 1794 'Flowing Hair Silver Dollar' coin features Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other. Collector Bruce Morelan will sell the coin through New Jersey-based Legend Auctions in October. His full collection is expected to sell for between $15-18 million.

An extremely rare silver dollar minted in Philadelphia in 1794, a prize specimen from the time of the nation's early days of independence, will soon be up for auction through a New Jersey-based coin dealer. 

And while Americans are scrounging for change amid the COVID-19 coin shortage in 2020, this particular silver dollar is expected to sell for more than $10 million. 

Las Vegas numismatist Bruce Morelan's "Flowing Hair Silver Dollar," believed to the first of its kind ever minted, will be part of a collection auctioned in October by Legend Numismatics, based in Lincroft, New Jersey.

Morelan purchased the coin for $10 million in 2013, the highest price ever paid for a rare coin.

The Philadelphia mint produced 1,758 Flowing Hair silver dollars in October 1794. Only about 130 of them are still known to survive, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.

Morelan's collection includes several Flowing Hair silver dollars and other rare American coins minted between 1794-1804.

The 1794 coin is considered above mint condition because it was valued as a proud example at the time it was struck at the Philadelphia Mint. U.S. Secretary of State Edmund Jennings Randolph was presented with the coin and later wrote about it in a letter to President George Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Flowing Hair TwoSource/Professional Coin Grading Service
Legend Auctions will handle the sale of the coin, which takes place both online and at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. 

"Coins are in my blood, and the 1794 dollar was a lifelong dream," Morelan told the Asbury Park Press. "Now that my early American dollars collection is complete and nothing else can be added, I've decided it's time for other collectors to enjoy these magnificent coins."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Coins New Jersey Las Vegas United States Collectibles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three trades that make sense for the Eagles
081120JaylenSamuels

LGBTQ

Trump campaign adviser calls Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine 'this guy' in Twitter smear
Levine Ellis Twitter

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Sixers

The internet is obsessed with trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. Here's why it would ruin the Sixers
Embiid-Simmons_081120_usat

Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum to reopen in September
Philadelphia Art Museum Rodin museum

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved