18th-Century log cabin discovered during demolition of Pennsylvania bar

A log cabin built during the 1700's was recently discovered during demolition of a Washingtonville, Pa. bar.

The 200-year-old cabin was found when demolition workers finally started to tear down a bar in the small Montour County town that had been sitting there vacant for 12 years, and condemned for three reported Newsweek Monday. When they pulled away the outside bar structure, a house made of hickory wood logs cut with an axe appeared.

Workers brought in experts who identified how and when the cabin was made. Members of the town proposed to take down the cabin by hand and reassemble it somewhere else, pending approval of the plan.

The Washingtonville borough is one of the oldest settlements in Pennsylvania, with roots back to 1775. Borough Council President Frank Dombroski ventured a guess that the building was completed around the time of the end of the American Revolution.

The cabin is two stories tall and located on the corner of Water and Front Streets in the Central Pennsylvania town. Now a story of national interest, town members say it's bringing in visitors that usually never would've come there.

"The log cabin has become a bit of a tourist attraction for us," Dombroski told Newsweek. "Otherwise, we are a pretty quiet little town."