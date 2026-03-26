Six Flags to open Jersey Shore-themed attraction with two new roller coasters

Six Flags Great Adventure is overhauling its decades-old Boardwalk attraction, turning it into a Jersey Shore-themed amusement pier that will have two new roller coasters.

The park in Jackson Township unveiled the new Shoreline Pier at the Boardwalk on Thursday with a rendering of the attraction slated to open later this spring. The upgraded section of the park is located on the site of the former Green Lantern roller coaster, which was demolished last year.

“Shoreline Pier celebrates everything people love about New Jersey’s legendary boardwalks — the motion, the magic, the tastes, the thrills and the timeless sense of adventure,” Michael Fehnel, park manager of Six Flags Great Adventure, said in a statement.

The first of the new rides planned for Shoreline Pier is Barrels O’ Fun, which started construction earlier this year. The family-friendly coaster has wooden barrel-style cars that spin, twist and dip "like bobbing buoys on the surf," the park said.

The second new ride is touted as a coaster that will break multiple world records. Few details about the ride have been revealed. The ride's purple track is under construction and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2026, Six Flags spokesperson Ryan Eldredge said Thursday. The coaster will be tested early next year before an expected debut during the park's peak season.

Food at Shoreline Pier will include boardwalk fare like "disco fries" with melted mozzarella and gravy, corn dogs, funnel cake and Rita's water ice. There also will be boardwalk nights with live music, stilt walkers and acrobatic performances.

Six Flags opened the Boardwalk section of the park in 1995, rebranding the former Goodtime Alley that had been in that area since the early 1980s. Shoreline Pier's returning rides include Flying Scooters, Wave Swinger, Hypno Twister and Super Roundup, a staple of the park since 1974.

Despite the Jersey Shore theme, the revamped Boardwalk does not make any direct references to shore communities like Wildwood, Ocean City or Atlantic City. The attraction aims to capture their nostalgic spirit at places like Morey's Piers, the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier and Steel Pier.

"Guests will definitely recognize the influences in the atmosphere, ride mix and experiences throughout the area," Eldredge said.

The park will kick off its 52nd season on Friday with a preview for season pass holders, followed by an opening to the general public on Saturday.

Six Flags has been in a period of transition since the company's $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair two years ago.

At Great Adventure, fan favorite roller coaster Kingda Ka was demolished last year after a 20-year run. The 456-foot-tall, jungle-themed ride had a national following and held a longstanding record as the world's tallest roller coaster. That title now belongs to the 640-foot-tall Falcons Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The seasonal Holiday in the Park, held annually during the winter, also was brought to an end last year after nearly a decade to allow for more investment in spring and summer attractions.

Elsewhere, Six Flags has closed Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor locations in Maryland and plans to shutter California's Great America by the end of next year. The company currently has 26 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Six Flags is shaking up its board with new leadership. The move comes after hedge fund Jana Partners sent a letter to leadership urging the company to explore a sale. The letter reportedly shared concerns about Six Flags' ability to deliver for shareholders.

Six Flags' stock price is down over 50% since a year ago, although it has climbed over 10% since the start of this year.

This season, the company is offering regional passes that give visitors access to multiple parks. The East Coast pass includes access to Six Flags Great Adventure and Dorney Park, among 11 other amusement and water parks from New England to Georgia.