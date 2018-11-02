More Sports:

November 02, 2018

Live: Sixers chat with Kyle Neubeck

By Kyle Neubeck
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) lunges to save a ball headed out of bounds during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center.

At 5-4 through their first nine games, the Sixers finally look like they're starting to turn the corner and settle into a rhythm. No better time than now to have our first Sixers chat of the year, discussing Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric and the rest of the gang on a Friday afternoon.

If you have questions or comments, Kyle Neubeck has you covered. From the improvement of Fultz to the funk Saric has been in to start the year, there are all sorts of major storylines to watch as the Sixers look to build momentum heading into a back-to-back this weekend. And just to get it out of the way — no, a hot dog is not a sandwich.

Starting at noon, Kyle will take your questions and get to as many of them as possible. Join us below.

Kyle Neubeck
Some taxes, fees additional.