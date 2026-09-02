NBA: Sixers' 2029 first-round pick swap rights with Clippers unaffected by salary cap circumvention penalties

In light of Wednesday's news that the Los Angeles Clippers have been stripped of first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 as a result of the league's investigation into allegations of salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard, an NBA spokesperson told PhillyVoice that the Sixers will maintain their top-three protected first-round swap rights with Los Angeles in 2029.

This 2029 obligation is the final outstanding piece of the 2023 trade which sent James Harden from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

The Clippers will be stripped of a 2029 first-round pick traded to them by the Indiana Pacers, the league spokesperson told PhillyVoice shortly after Wednesday's release, which leaves the Sixers' top-three protected swap rights unaffected.

The remaining penalties issued to the Clippers: a $30 million fine, a one-year suspension for owner Steve Ballmer, a one-year suspension for Clippers President of Business Operations, Gillian Zucker, a six-month suspension for Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, Leonard being forced to pay back $700,000 and a five-year banning of Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson, from conducting NBA business.

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