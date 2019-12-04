Sixers' Joel Embiid almost starred in an Adam Sandler movie

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid could have made his big-screen debut alongside Adam Sandler later this month — could have, if not for the whole NBA thing.

Sandler will co-star with former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett in "Uncut Gems," which hits theaters Dec. 13.

Director and brother duo Josh and Benny Safdie recently revealed that Embiid was supposed to play the role occupied by Garnett.