Sunday stats: How Sixers fell into 3-0 series deficit vs. Knicks

It is not that long ago that the Sixers toppled TD Garden. It was only eight days ago that their 3-1 series comeback over the Boston Celtics was completed with a Game 7 road win.

On that day, there was jubilation to have finally knocked off the Celtics, excitement to have finally gotten proof of concept of what this team could be in high-level competition and an eagerness to see what might come next. But there was also relief: there was more basketball to play.

"To still be playing basketball and still be in the playoffs," VJ Edgecombe said, "there's nothing not to be happy about."

If the Sixers do not bring their best against the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon, they will no longer have games on the schedule. In this week's Sunday stats, an examination of the primary factors driving the Sixers' 3-0 series deficit:

18.7

Tyrese Maxey's points per game in three second-round games against New York.

It has been no secret that Knicks head coach Mike Brown has been aiming to take Maxey out of this series as much as anyone possibly can accomplish such a feat. He has thrown the kitchen sink at the two-time All-Star, from blitzes to different defenders.

The Sixers, head coach Nick Nurse said on Saturday, typically are thrilled to face a blitz-happy team. Their goal is to generate open three-point looks and dunks; staying in control against a blitz and executing in a 4-on-3 situation creates those opportunities.

"He's been getting blitzed all year," Edgecombe said on Saturday, "so like I said, we should know – that should be something that's second-nature to us."

Yet it has not been; the Sixers have at times made the right plays out of the double-teams Maxey has faced and simply missed open shots, while at other times they have made poor decisions with the ball.

Between Joel Embiid's inability to play with the same level of force in the second round that powered the Sixers against Boston, Paul George's shot-making finally running dry and very few secondary scoring options proving to be reliable, there is an enormous amount of pressure on Maxey.

And, to be clear, the bulk of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of Maxey – or perhaps on his injured finger, which has limited his pull-up three-point shooting since his return to the court after missing three weeks in the middle of March. Maxey would be the first to say he has not played well enough to lead the Sixers past a team of New York's caliber. It is a disappointing turn for a player who was absolutely brilliant against the Celtics:

Round 1 vs. BOS Round 2 vs. NYK 26.9 PPG 18.7 PPG 57.9 TS% 54.9 TS% 29.3 AST%

23.7 AST% 5.2 TOV%

19.0 TOV% 27.4 USG% 24.6 USG% 41.0 MPG 39.3 MPG



In order to make this series remotely competitive, not only will Maxey need to be considerably more productive, but his teammates will need to do a better job of leveraging the attention Mikal Bridges, Deuce McBride and the rest of New York's defenders are paying him.

MORE: Losing the battle of stars, Sixers one loss away from going home

20

New York's number of second-chance points in Game 3.

For a glorious three-game stretch to close out Boston, the Sixers’ season-long woes on the defensive glass came to an end. They have very much resurfaced.

Asked about what has stopped the Sixers from being more competitive against the Knicks on the boards, players’ answers have avoided the harsh reality: Embiid’s injuries have piled up to the extent that he does not move or jump well enough to anchor a team there.

Time after time, Embiid’s teammates have commended his toughness. Their words are genuine and they are right to share them. But the Sixers are losing the possession battle because of their inability to block out, and it starts with their hobbled center.

The Sixers would not be here right now if not for what Embiid pulled off in Round 1; it was the most impressive accomplishment of his playoff career. But right now, it looks like those three wins over Boston required everything the former NBA MVP had left in the tank.

MORE: Sixers encounter offensive struggles in Game 3 loss

35.0 percent

Paul George's two-point percentage in three second-round games against New York.

George has been a brilliant shot-maker all postseason long; he is another essential component of what the Sixers pulled off against the Celtics. On the whole, George has continued to thrive from beyond the arc against New York. But his two-point scoring has lagged behind all season.

George remains as good as anybody in the NBA at knocking down tough shots. But the Sixers have become reliant on that shot-making to a dangerous degree. George needs some easier looks.

“I’ve just got to get to where I get an easy one,” George said after Game 3, “to get back into the game.”

Equally problematic as George’s challenging shot diet: after frequent blistering starts, his shooting has tailed off in a major way as games go on. He made six of nine shots in the first quarter on Friday, then all nine of his remaining attempts before the buzzer sounded:

Nurse hypothesized after Game 3 that perhaps he can help George find a more consistent rhythm again by utilizing him as a post scorer, which worked well in the first round but has not been part of the Sixers’ offensive attack against the Knicks. George maintained that he is eager to keep his three-point volume up.

However it looks, the Sixers need to find something that keeps their season going beyond Sunday afternoon. What is George’s message to the group?

“S**t, win a game,” George said. “Win a game. Keep it alive.”

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