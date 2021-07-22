Sixers mock draft roundup: What experts are saying a week before the draft

With exactly one week to go before the 2021 NBA Draft, there have been few concrete rumors concerning the Sixers' selection at No. 28. It's a nice change of pace compared to the telegraphed draft promises they made prior to Daryl Morey's hiring, and it's a reflection of the bigger trade talks Philadelphia is involved in at the moment.

But right up until Philadelphia trades the pick, No. 28 is something we have to factor into their plans. While there isn't a consensus or anything close to it from the various experts out there, the names connected to Philadelphia should be recognizable at this point. Let's see who a panel of experts believe will go to Philly late in the first round.

(One quick note before we get started — it is absolutely wild to me that the crew at ESPN, formerly of DraftExpress, have not turned in a mock update in over three weeks. DX used to be the king of shifting boards throughout the pre-draft process, I feel like the public is getting a raw deal here.)

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Mocker: Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Here's Vecenie on Dosunmu, an ultra-productive player for Illinois:

Dosunmu was one of the best players in college basketball this past season, posting 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while leading Illinois to a terrific season. Simply put, he’s pro-ready and should be able to make an impact early due to his athleticism, vision, defensive ability, length and poise. Having said that, I can tell you there are scouts who are not enamored with him because of his jumper. He hit 39 percent this past season on under 100 attempts, and over the course of his career, he’s hit 34.5 percent of his 300-plus 3-point attempts. It’s a bit of a wonky shot mechanically that scouts worry about in terms of consistency. Teams also aren’t sure if he’s a lead guard or an off-guard from a vision and playmaking perspective. But he’s also considered a leader and a high-character guy, so there is some faith he’ll keep improving. [The Athletic]

Dosunmu was one of college basketball's best and most productive players in his junior season, basically averaging 20-6-5 for the Illini, and his 39 percent mark from deep during his junior season was an encouraging step forward. He faces two big questions making the leap to the next level — is that shot trustworthy enough, and does he have the playmaking chops to be a lead guard at the next level? The latter question is not something the Sixers really need to be concerned about at pick No. 28, where they'd be able to celebrate getting a player with his all-around ability and high character as the foundation for (at the least) a solid role player. He's long, intelligent, and composed on both ends, and for a franchise looking to continue improving their culture, he'd be an excellent fit.

The jumper is another story, with Dosunmu a below-average shooter on middling volume over the full duration of his college career. Anyone drafting him has to decide if the progress he showed last season was real, and whether that progress combined with the aforementioned character/work ethic is enough to take the long-term bet on him. The mechanics questions Vecenie brings up aside, there's less room for uncertainty in an offense where he'd spend a lot of time playing off of an Embiid post-up or waiting for catch-and-shoot opportunities generally. That's particularly true if they decide to hold onto Ben Simmons. Dosunmu is far beyond Simmons as a shooter, but a late first-round pick won't be the organizational priority as long as Simmons is here, so it would be hard to develop him in the current environment.

Vecenie has that exact debate factored into his outlook, noting the Sixers are "likely to move" Simmons this offseason. That would open a clearer path for Dosunmu as a contributor, fewer questions to answer from a roster-building standpoint, and an opportunity to draft a guy who might outperform his draft slot. Ultimately, he's going to be one of the best prospects on the board if he's still there, and he's a worthy candidate.

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, G, VCU

Mocker: Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Wasserman didn't address Hyland specifically in this update, so let's revisit what he had to say about him in the past:

Scouts expect Hyland to wind up in the first round after his NBA combine scrimmage helped validate his tape and reputation from VCU. One team in the 20s should buy/value his ability to create his own shot, shoot with range and score in bunches. [ Bleacher Report

We've discussed Hyland multiple times over the last few weeks, and his combine scrimmage performances only seemed to drive home what the tape showed as he tore up the A-10. Hyland's combine was important from another perspective: Hyland measured in with a huge wingspan (6'9.25") for a player his size (6'2") that provided a bit of comfort when projecting his ability to defend at the next level. There's a strong case he had the best draft combine of anybody in attendance in Chicago when you combine the strong performance with the positive physical testing.