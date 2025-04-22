More Sports:

April 22, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 9 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

By Adam Aaronson
On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 2nd pick

Best simulation of the day

What is it about Charlotte winning the lottery time and time again in these simulations? No lottery victories for the Sixers in today's batch, but they did land with the No. 2 overall pick in the final drawing:

Tankathon 4.22.25 1

If this happens, prepare for weeks of debates about whether or not the Sixers should take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, the consensus No. 2 prospect in this year's class.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers only have an 8.7 percent chance of their pick dropping down two spots to No. 8 -- comfortably out of its protected range -- but it happened three times out of 10 today. 

Tankathon 4.22.25 2

Being leapfrogged by Brooklyn and Toronto would be particularly brutal.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
11112.2%10.5%
21212.3%
10.5%
366.6%
10.6%
466.6%10.5%
52
2.2%2.2%
62022.2%
19.6%
72527.7%
26.7%
877.7%
8.7%
911.1%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick5763.3%
64.0%
Lost Pick3336.6%
36.0%

