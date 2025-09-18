Sixers unveil 2001 throwback court design for the upcoming season

The Sixers unveiled another piece to their 25th anniversary plans for the 2001 team.

On Thursday morning, the team dropped photos of the throwback court design on their social media channels, which will be used for 14 dates at the newly dubbed Xfinity Mobile Arena this coming season.

Here's the court:

For Sixers fans who grew up during that generation of the team, the old court style is mostly how you remember it, save for a few alterations to account for sponsors.

The organization announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Eastern Conference champion squad earlier in the summer, and many fans have already connected the dots for what that will all include.

So the court design from the old Allen Iverson-era is here.

There's just one more piece left: Those black and red Iverson-era uniforms.

You can check out the 2001 anniversary dates for this coming season HERE.

