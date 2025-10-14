More Sports:

October 14, 2025

Sixers announce "reunion game" for 2000-01 NBA Finals team

The Sixers will wear their throwback black jerseys on 14 occasions in 2025-26, but one of those games will also feature involvement from players and coaches from the 2000-01 team.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Iverson 10.14.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Allen Iverson and many of his 2000-01 Sixers cohorts will be in town at the end of January.

The Sixers will host a "reunion game" for the 2000-01 team famed for its run to the NBA Finals on Jan. 31 when the New Orleans Pelicans are in town, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The Jan. 31 game will be one of 14 contests in which the current Sixers don the black throwback jerseys synonymous with Allen Iverson and his era of Sixers basketball:

DateOpponent
Nov. 8Toronto Raptors
Nov. 9Detroit Pistons
Nov. 23Miami Heat
Dec. 4Golden State Warriors
Dec. 7Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 20Dallas Mavericks
Dec. 23Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 24New York Knicks
Jan. 31New Orleans Pelicans
Feb. 11New York Knicks
March 3San Antonio Spurs
March 4Utah Jazz
March 23Oklahoma City Thunder
April 12Milwaukee Bucks

The Sixers already announced on Monday night that, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Hip-Hop would make his long-awaited return

