Sixers announce "reunion game" for 2000-01 NBA Finals team

October 14, 2025
The Sixers will host a "reunion game" for the 2000-01 team famed for its run to the NBA Finals on Jan. 31 when the New Orleans Pelicans are in town, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
The Jan. 31 game will be one of 14 contests in which the current Sixers don the black throwback jerseys synonymous with Allen Iverson and his era of Sixers basketball:
|Date
|Opponent
|Nov. 8
|Toronto Raptors
|Nov. 9
|Detroit Pistons
|Nov. 23
|Miami Heat
|Dec. 4
|Golden State Warriors
|Dec. 7
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Dec. 20
|Dallas Mavericks
|Dec. 23
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jan. 24
|New York Knicks
|Jan. 31
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Feb. 11
|New York Knicks
|March 3
|San Antonio Spurs
|March 4
|Utah Jazz
|March 23
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|April 12
|Milwaukee Bucks
The Sixers already announced on Monday night that, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Hip-Hop would make his long-awaited return.