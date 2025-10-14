Sixers announce "reunion game" for 2000-01 NBA Finals team

The Sixers will host a "reunion game" for the 2000-01 team famed for its run to the NBA Finals on Jan. 31 when the New Orleans Pelicans are in town, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The Jan. 31 game will be one of 14 contests in which the current Sixers don the black throwback jerseys synonymous with Allen Iverson and his era of Sixers basketball:

Date Opponent Nov. 8 Toronto Raptors Nov. 9 Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 Miami Heat Dec. 4 Golden State Warriors Dec. 7 Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 20 Dallas Mavericks Dec. 23 Brooklyn Nets Jan. 24 New York Knicks Jan. 31 New Orleans Pelicans Feb. 11 New York Knicks March 3 San Antonio Spurs March 4 Utah Jazz March 23 Oklahoma City Thunder April 12 Milwaukee Bucks

The Sixers already announced on Monday night that, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Hip-Hop would make his long-awaited return.