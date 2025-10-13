The Sixers are bringing back Hip-Hop

October 13, 2025
The Sixers announced on Monday night that Hip-Hop, the team's old mascot, will return for select games during the 2025-26 season as the team celebrates the 25th anniversary of its NBA Finals appearance.
News of Hip-Hop returning was first reported by Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BREAKING: The Sixers are bringing Hip Hop back for a few games this season, to celebrate the 2001 team.— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 14, 2025
Bill Roth, who played the mascot from 1998-2011, will come out of rabbit retirement, too.
(He'll try not to tear an ACL or achilles this time).
Expect Hip-Hop to appear on at least some of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Nights, of which there are 14. The only confirmed date for Hip-Hop is Nov. 8, the first time the Sixers will don their famous black throwback jerseys.
|Date
|Opponent
|Nov. 8
|Toronto Raptors
|Nov. 9
|Detroit Pistons
|Nov. 23
|Miami Heat
|Dec. 4
|Golden State Warriors
|Dec. 7
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Dec. 20
|Dallas Mavericks
|Dec. 23
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jan. 24
|New York Knicks
|Jan. 31
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Feb. 11
|New York Knicks
|March 3
|San Antonio Spurs
|March 4
|Utah Jazz
|March 23
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|April 12
|Milwaukee Bucks