The Sixers are bringing back Hip-Hop

The Sixers announced on Monday night that Hip-Hop, the team's old mascot, will return for select games during the 2025-26 season as the team celebrates the 25th anniversary of its NBA Finals appearance.

News of Hip-Hop returning was first reported by Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Expect Hip-Hop to appear on at least some of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Nights, of which there are 14. The only confirmed date for Hip-Hop is Nov. 8, the first time the Sixers will don their famous black throwback jerseys.