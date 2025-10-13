More Sports:

October 13, 2025

The Sixers are bringing back Hip-Hop

As was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are bringing their old mascot back for select games in 2025-26.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers flag Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Sixers announced on Monday night that Hip-Hop, the team's old mascot, will return for select games during the 2025-26 season as the team celebrates the 25th anniversary of its NBA Finals appearance.

News of Hip-Hop returning was first reported by Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Expect Hip-Hop to appear on at least some of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Nights, of which there are 14. The only confirmed date for Hip-Hop is Nov. 8, the first time the Sixers will don their famous black throwback jerseys.

DateOpponent
Nov. 8Toronto Raptors
Nov. 9Detroit Pistons
Nov. 23Miami Heat
Dec. 4Golden State Warriors
Dec. 7Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 20Dallas Mavericks
Dec. 23Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 24New York Knicks
Jan. 31New Orleans Pelicans
Feb. 11New York Knicks
March 3San Antonio Spurs
March 4Utah Jazz
March 23Oklahoma City Thunder
April 12Milwaukee Bucks
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice
Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Edcucation

Philly schools see progress in math but reading scores still lag

philly students math scores

Sponsored

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Limited - Planning Perspectives

Adult Health

Many people with chronic pain turn to comfort eating, but there are ways to avoid it

Chronic Pain Comfort Eating

Shopping

Take a look inside Nike's World of Flight store in Philly

World of Flight Main

Halloween

A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Peddler's Village Deadly Disco

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved