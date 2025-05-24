NBA Draft Combine: How the Sixers' targets at No. 3 measured

The NBA Draft Combine was held earlier this month in Chicago, and after the Sixers landed the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, there was far more intrigue for an organization that has not picked near the top of the board in almost a decade.

Last week, PhillyVoice spoke with six different draft experts to learn about the primary prospects expected to draw consideration from the Sixers with the No. 3 pick -- their strengths, weaknesses and fit in Philadelphia.

You can find all of those Q&As linked here, and they will all be linked individually at the end of this story.

Over the next handful of days, we will be tracking the combine measurements, testing results and shooting drill performances of those players. Up first: measurements.

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey has been billed a 6-foot-10 shot-making extraordinaire all year, and from the sounds of it there were a lot of skeptics that he was actually that tall. For a player reliant on knocking down contested jumpers due to his limited handle, the difference between a few inches is significant. Would Bailey actually measure at 6-foot-10, or was he closer to 6-foot-8?

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 6-foot-7.5 t-24th Weight 202.8 46th Wingspan 7-foot-0.5 t-17th Standing reach 8-foot-11 20th





Suboptimal! Bailey measuring at 6-foot-7.5 without shoes is not devastating to his stock by any means, but it does cause even more speculation about how his approach will translate to the NBA. At barely over 200 pounds, he may need time before playing power forward at the next level, though he should be able to handle that position eventually.

V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

Edgecombe's positional designation here might be generous -- he has always been listed at guard-sized measurements, but his value to the Sixers would increase significantly if he proved to be a viable wing defender on a regular basis.

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 6-foot-4 56th Weight 193.2 56th

Wingspan 6-foot-7.5 51st Standing reach 8-foot-5.5 t-45th





These numbers back up what we were told in our Egdecombe-centric Q&A: if the Sixers draft him, even with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain already on the roster, the team should not expect Edgecombe to defend wings very often.

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke



Knueppel is a significantly worse athlete than Edgecombe, but came into the combine aided with superior size and strength. Many believed the Duke product has a better chance of handling wings at the NBA level than Edgecbome, even if he has far less upside defensively.

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 6-foot-5 45th Weight 219.0 25th Wingspan 6-foot-6.25 59th Standing reach 8-foot-5.5 t-45th





Also not ideal in a Sixers context, as Knueppel's measurements took him from "probably a wing" to basically on the borderline. His strength will aid him here, but even just 6-foot-6 without such short arms would have been a major improvement over this.

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Even though he was known to have excellent arm length and was not exactly short, Johnson's skinny frame and defensive skillset make it abundantly clear that he is a shooting guard -- nothing more, nothing less:

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 6-foot-4.75 t-45th

Weight 190.4 58th Wingspan 6-foot-10.25 t-33rd Standing reach 8-foot-5 t-50th





In a general sense, these measurements reflect well upon Johnson's physical profile -- particularly the wingspan.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

As you will see soon, the athletic testing was extremely unflattering for Queen. But his physical makeup is not bad at all:

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 6-foot-9.25 t-12th Weight 247.8 10th Wingspan 7-foot-0.5

t-17th Standing reach 9-foot-1.5 t-8th





Could Queen play at the four and the five long-term? If he is able to be in the right kind of shape, his size and skills both lend themselves to that sort of role.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

However, Maluach is as much of a center as a player could be:

Category Measurement Rank out of 72 Height (without shoes) 7-foot-0.75 4th Weight 252.8 6th Wingspan 7-foot-6.75 1st Standing reach 9-foot-6 2nd





Just from looking at these numbers, it is not difficult to figure out why so many people are enamored with Maluach's potential.

