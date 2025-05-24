More Sports:

May 24, 2025

NBA Draft Combine: How the Sixers' targets at No. 3 measured

Five prospects the Sixers could consider drafting early in next month's draft were front and center at last week's combine.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Duke prospects 5.17.25 David Banks/Imagn Images

Will the Sixers' first-round pick in 2025 come from the Duke Blue Devils? The guess here: It probably will not be Cooper Flagg.

The NBA Draft Combine was held earlier this month in Chicago, and after the Sixers landed the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, there was far more intrigue for an organization that has not picked near the top of the board in almost a decade.

Last week, PhillyVoice spoke with six different draft experts to learn about the primary prospects expected to draw consideration from the Sixers with the No. 3 pick -- their strengths, weaknesses and fit in Philadelphia.

You can find all of those Q&As linked here, and they will all be linked individually at the end of this story.

Over the next handful of days, we will be tracking the combine measurements, testing results and shooting drill performances of those players. Up first: measurements.

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey has been billed a 6-foot-10 shot-making extraordinaire all year, and from the sounds of it there were a lot of skeptics that he was actually that tall. For a player reliant on knocking down contested jumpers due to his limited handle, the difference between a few inches is significant. Would Bailey actually measure at 6-foot-10, or was he closer to 6-foot-8?

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)6-foot-7.5t-24th
Weight202.846th
Wingspan7-foot-0.5t-17th
Standing reach8-foot-1120th


Suboptimal! Bailey measuring at 6-foot-7.5 without shoes is not devastating to his stock by any means, but it does cause even more speculation about how his approach will translate to the NBA. At barely over 200 pounds, he may need time before playing power forward at the next level, though he should be able to handle that position eventually.

V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

Edgecombe's positional designation here might be generous -- he has always been listed at guard-sized measurements, but his value to the Sixers would increase significantly if he proved to be a viable wing defender on a regular basis. 

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)6-foot-456th
Weight193.256th
Wingspan6-foot-7.551st
Standing reach8-foot-5.5t-45th


These numbers back up what we were told in our Egdecombe-centric Q&A: if the Sixers draft him, even with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain already on the roster, the team should not expect Edgecombe to defend wings very often.

MOREWould Sixers trade No. 3 pick, Paul George for Kevin Durant? 

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Knueppel is a significantly worse athlete than Edgecombe, but came into the combine aided with superior size and strength. Many believed the Duke product has a better chance of handling wings at the NBA level than Edgecbome, even if he has far less upside defensively.

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)6-foot-545th
Weight219.025th
Wingspan6-foot-6.2559th
Standing reach8-foot-5.5t-45th


Also not ideal in a Sixers context, as Knueppel's measurements took him from "probably a wing" to basically on the borderline. His strength will aid him here, but even just 6-foot-6 without such short arms would have been a major improvement over this.

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Even though he was known to have excellent arm length and was not exactly short, Johnson's skinny frame and defensive skillset make it abundantly clear that he is a shooting guard -- nothing more, nothing less:

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)6-foot-4.75t-45th
Weight190.458th
Wingspan6-foot-10.25t-33rd
Standing reach8-foot-5t-50th


In a general sense, these measurements reflect well upon Johnson's physical profile -- particularly the wingspan.

MOREWill No. 3 pick prevent Sixers from keeping Guerschon Yabusele, Quentin Grimes?

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

As you will see soon, the athletic testing was extremely unflattering for Queen. But his physical makeup is not bad at all:

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)6-foot-9.25t-12th
Weight247.810th
Wingspan7-foot-0.5
t-17th
Standing reach9-foot-1.5t-8th


Could Queen play at the four and the five long-term? If he is able to be in the right kind of shape, his size and skills both lend themselves to that sort of role.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

However, Maluach is as much of a center as a player could be:

CategoryMeasurementRank out of 72
Height (without shoes)7-foot-0.754th
Weight252.86th
Wingspan7-foot-6.751st
Standing reach9-foot-62nd


Just from looking at these numbers, it is not difficult to figure out why so many people are enamored with Maluach's potential.

ASKING NBA DRAFT EXPERTS ABOUT SIXERS' POSSIBLE CHOICES AT NO. 3

Ace Bailey | V.J. Edgecombe | Kon Knueppel

Derik Queen | Tre Johnson | Khaman Maluach

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tre Johnson Kon Knueppel Khaman Maluach 2025 NBA Draft Philadelphia 76ers Derik Queen V.J. Edgecombe Ace Bailey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

As summer travel surges, movement to end roadway deaths gains momentum
Cape-May_dsc09781_52384396006_o.jpg

Cape May, NJ wows to put on your radar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2

Fetterman McCormick debate

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Women's Health

Enhanced imaging could vastly improve cancer detection in people with dense breasts, study finds

Dense Breasts Cancer Screening

Arts & Culture

UArts 'celebration of life' will mark anniversary of closure

Uarts celebration of life

Weekend

Memorial Day, 'Rent' and horses: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved