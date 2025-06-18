More Sports:

June 18, 2025

Report: Ace Bailey cancels Sixers visit, still a consideration with No. 3 pick

Ace Bailey has still yet to work out for any NBA teams with less than a week remaining before the 2025 NBA Draft.

Adam Aaronson
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Ace Bailey 6.18.25 2 Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

Ace Bailey's confounding pre-draft process continues.

Rutgers wing Ace Bailey has called off his visit with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

Bailey was supposed to meet with Sixers brass and conduct an on-court workout in the next few days, and it would have been the first time the 18-year-old had worked out for any team during the pre-draft process. But he has apparently elected not to come to Philadelphia, which Givony reported does not necessarily take him out of the running to be the No. 3 overall pick. Givony rightfully pointed out that the team drafted Tyrese Maxey in 2020 and Jared McCain in 2024 without hosting either player for a private workout.

However, as all of the noise out there continues to indicate that Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is the favorite to be the Sixers' choice, Bailey's bizarre last few months could at least result in him dropping below the No. 3 spot where he had been the heavy favorite for much of the year. Bailey appears focused on finding a situation that allows him to have the ball in his hands as much as possible, and the Sixers do not fit that bill.

Givony also reported that the Sixers are unlikely to trade down. The team sticking and picking was always the most probable outcome and has seemed increasingly likely in recent days and weeks.

Adam Aaronson

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

