Sixers mock draft roundup 8.0: VJ Edgecombe is the favorite, but still no consensus

The momentum continues to build towards the Sixers sticking and picking at No. 3 overall when the 2025 NBA Draft begins on June 25. And while there appears to be a clear favorite to be the pick, there is not yet a consensus in the national media. Let's examine how the experts feel about the Sixers' options at No. 3 with another mock draft roundup:

ESPN: VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

Jonathan Givony finally moves away from Ace Bailey at No. 3 overall, calling Edgecombe the "leader in the clubhouse" after his visit with the team earlier this month. He writes that Bailey "lost momentum" after initially refusing to work out with the Sixers, but now has a visit scheduled this week, which a Sixers source quickly disputed to PhillyVoice:

In fact, Bailey ends up falling all the way down to No. 6 in this mock, with Edgecombe supplanting him at No. 3 and Givony writing that Charlotte at No. 4 would love to get their hands on him as well. Givony writes about Edgecombe:

"Surrounding the hyper-explosive Edgecombe with prolific 3-point shooters such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes and Paul George could add another dimension to the Sixers' offense, especially if the team buys into the development of his passing ability long-term." [ESPN]

It appeared all but certain that Edgecombe was the favorite at No. 3, and the only box that still needed to be checked was Givony and ESPN's endorsement of that sentiment.

Bleacher Report: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

However, Jonathan Wasserman still has Bailey landing in Philadelphia because of his size and shot-making advantages over Edgecombe:

"With Paul George just turning 35 after a down year and questions surrounding Joel Embiid’s durability and long-term value, Bailey’s offensive upside could appear more enticing to Philadelphia’s front office." [Bleacher Report]

There is no doubt that from size and positional perspectives, Bailey is a much easier fit in Philadelphia than the guards at the top of the draft given his true wing stature. But he must prove to be the best prospect available, and it does not seem like he has done that so far.

The Ringer: Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Johnson was my first prediction for the Sixers' choice before the Edgecombe smoke began to grow, and it stemmed from his brilliant shot-making talent which lends itself to a pathway to stardom. J. Kyle Mann agrees:

"The chatter on Tre coming out of the draft combine was very positive, softening some of the concerns about needing the ball in his hands and questionable decision-making. The bottom line is that his scoring talent is immense, and his shooting should slot into whatever timeline Morey and Co. have in mind." [The Ringer]

Because he is such a prolific shooter, Johnson could be slotted into a fun off-ball role on day one in Philadelphia while developing his on-ball skills in the shadows.

