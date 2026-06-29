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June 29, 2026

Source: Sixers decline to tender two-way qualifying offer to Tyrese Martin, making him an unrestricted free agent

In nine games with the Sixers on a two-way deal, Allentown native Tyrese Martin averaged 9.0 minutes and 2.2 points.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Tyrese Martin 6.28.26 Ken Blaze/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Martin, a native of Allentown, finished the 2025-26 season as one of the Sixers' two-way players.

The Sixers will not tender Tyrese Martin his two-way qualifying offer, a source told PhillyVoice. This decision will allow the 27-year-old Allentown native an unrestricted free agent.

Martin has one year of two-way eligibility remaining, and the Sixers extending the qualifying offer would have set the stage for him to return to Philadelphia on a full-season two-way pact. Martin joined the Sixers in February last season after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets to create room on their standard roster.

While Martin has 122 NBA appearances under his belt across three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Nets and Sixers, he has not yet been able to cement himself as a rotation-caliber player despite an intriguing mix of size (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) and skill as a ball-handler.

In nine games with the Sixers last year, Martin averaged 9.0 minutes and 2.2 points.

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS

For his career, Martin has averaged 17.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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