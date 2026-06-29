Source: Sixers decline to tender two-way qualifying offer to Tyrese Martin, making him an unrestricted free agent

The Sixers will not tender Tyrese Martin his two-way qualifying offer, a source told PhillyVoice. This decision will allow the 27-year-old Allentown native an unrestricted free agent.



Martin has one year of two-way eligibility remaining, and the Sixers extending the qualifying offer would have set the stage for him to return to Philadelphia on a full-season two-way pact. Martin joined the Sixers in February last season after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets to create room on their standard roster.

While Martin has 122 NBA appearances under his belt across three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Nets and Sixers, he has not yet been able to cement himself as a rotation-caliber player despite an intriguing mix of size (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) and skill as a ball-handler.

In nine games with the Sixers last year, Martin averaged 9.0 minutes and 2.2 points.

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For his career, Martin has averaged 17.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.