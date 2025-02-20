More Sports:

February 20, 2025

Report: Sixers signing Alex Reese to two-way contract

Alex Reese, 25, played in one NBA game earlier this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers are signing 25-year-old Alex Reese to a two-way contract, according to a report Thursday afternoon from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Reese, who is listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, has appeared in one NBA game in his career, which came earlier this season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent the opening days of the season with the team before quickly being waived.

A four-year player at Alabama in college, Reese has spent much of this season with the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. In 16 games (15 starts) with Rip City, Reese has averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

After only shooting 31.1 percent from three-point range in college, Reese has become a lethal threat from beyond the arc in G League action. This season, he has averaged a gargantuan 9.1 long-range tries per game and knocked down 42.1 percent of those attempts.

