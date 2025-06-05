More Sports:

Report: Dennis Smith Jr. working out for Sixers as part of veteran minicamp

Dennis Smith Jr., 27, has played in 326 NBA games.

By Adam Aaronson
DSJ 6.5.25 David Richard/Imagn Images

The Sixers reportedly gave a look to a former lottery pick.

Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. is among players working out for the Sixers in a two-day veteran minicamp, according to a report on Thursday evening from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Smith, 27, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Many had high hopes for the NC State product, whose elite athleticism lended itself to exciting plays. But Smith never developed his shaky jump-shooting, and as he started bouncing from team to team, his overall offensive utility dwindled. Smith is a career 29.8 percent three-point shooter and never became a significant shot creator for others.

However, in recent years Smith has bought into honing in on the defensive end of the floor, where his strength and athletic tools have enabled him to become a difference-maker. However, Smith went unsigned in 2024-25 after spending the prior season in Brooklyn, where he appeared in 56 games for the Nets.

Pompey reported an extensive list of other players also participating in the minicamp:

The most noteworthy name here is probably Judah Mintz, who was surprisingly undrafted last season and shined with the Sixers in Summer League before submitting a strong rookie season in the G League for the Delaware Blue Coats.

MOREIdentifying targets for Sixers' No. 35 pick based on Daryl Morey's draft history

Adam Aaronson
