Unpacking the results of PhillyVoice's 2025-26 Sixers survey, part 2

Last week, we published our second annual PhillyVoice preseason Sixers survey, attempting to take the temperature of a frustrated fan base before another pivotal year for the organization.

The response was overwhelming, with 736 responses in all – more than double the turnout before last year's nightmarish campaign.

Before the season begins with Media Day on Friday, we will have a pair of stories unpacking the results of the survey with analysis mixed in.

Finishing off this exercise: where things stand with Joel Embiid and Paul George, evaluating the Sixers' depth, how the organization should balance its short- and long-term ambitions and more...

MORE: Part 1, from Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse to Quentin Grimes and much more

Of the Sixers' 82 games in the regular season, how many should Joel Embiid play in?

Out of about 700 responses, the range of responses here, of course, ranged from 0 to 82. Good stuff!

The average response came out at 54.6 games, while the median answer was 55 games and the most common one was 50 games. These feel about right -- preventing Embiid from missing so much time that it is impossible for the Sixers to reasonably compete while also theoretically preserving his health as much as possible and optimizing performance.

What are you expecting from Paul George in his second season in Philadelphia?

Response Votes Percentage George returns to star-caliber production

and stays mostly healthy 25 3.4% George remains healthy and is much better than last season,

but does not play like a star 247 33.8% George plays much better than last season when healthy

but once again misses significant time 251 34.4% George has an extremely similar season to last, with shaky

productivity and limited availability 166 22.7% George's play and/or availability are even worse than last season 41 5.6%





After a lackluster debut season with the Sixers, it does not look like George has created remarkable expectations in Philadelphia heading into his age-35 season. Perhaps the door is open for a pleasant surprise, but the nine-time All-Star has a whole lot to prove locally.

How concerned are you about the idea of Tyrese Maxey becoming unhappy in Philadelphia? (1: not concerned at all, 5: extremely concerned)

Response Votes Percentage 1 209 28.6% 2 192 26.3% 3 139 19.0% 4 127 17.4% 5 63 8.6%



More than half of respondents are clearly not bothered by the idea of Maxey wanting out. Maxey has been the ultimate champion of optimism within the organization for years, constantly expressing his gratitude for the people whose decision to draft him amid a slide led to such tremendous returns.

Which should be a greater focus for the Sixers in 2025-26 when it comes to lineups, roster-building and other decisions?

Response Votes Percentage Long-term development of the team's young players 464 64.3% Maximizing short-term chances of winning around stars 258 35.7%





This time last year, many people locally and nationally thought the Sixers were in the strongest position to contend for a championship in a half-decade. Now, nearly two out of three respondents prefer a renewed focus on the distant future. Given the ominous nature of the Sixers' short-term ambitions and their impressive collection of young players, it is hard to argue.

Which departed members of the 2024-25 Sixers do you believe the team should or will regret not keeping around?

Response Votes Percentage Guerschon Yabusele 563 92.4% Jared Butler 79 13.0% Ricky Council IV 68 11.2% Lonnie Walker IV 45 7.4%



Respondents could select any combination of these four of these players -- or none of them at all -- but most just stuck to Yabusele, whose one-year tenure with the team was delightful. However, the Sixers did not feel comfortable matching the offer Yabusele received from the New York Knicks because it could have jeopardized their ability to keep Quentin Grimes.

Meanwhile, Butler is with the Phoenix Suns. Walker is playing in Israel, teaming with two other members of last year's Sixers in Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Oshae Brissett. Council was set to join the Brooklyn Nets for training camp, but the deal apparently fell through because of an injury.

Which members of the 2025-26 Sixers do you believe will be rotation-caliber pieces this season?

Response Votes Percentage Dominick Barlow 35 4.8% Adem Bona 625 86.4% Johni Broome 141 19.5% Andre Drummond 138 19.1% Justin Edwards 565 78.1% Eric Gordon 65 9.0% Kyle Lowry 41 5.7% Kelly Oubre Jr. 667 92.3% Jabari Walker 262 36.2% Trendon Watford 529 73.2%



Bona and Edwards generating such significant confidence after their rookie seasons is a positive indication for their futures. Unsurprisingly, there is little faith in veterans like Drummond, Lowry and Gordon emerging as reliable components of a rotation.

How do you feel about the potential of the following franchise-altering ideas?

• Trading picks owed by Los Angeles Clippers (2028 unprotected first-round pick, 2029 top-three protected first-round pick swap rights) to find short-term rotation upgrades



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 90 Unsure or see argument on both sides 219 Against the idea 403



• Trying to use Jared McCain as a sweetener to shed Joel Embiid or Paul George's contract in a trade



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 133 Unsure or see argument on both sides 145 Against the idea 444



• Trading Tyrese Maxey to build around a backcourt of Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 64 Unsure or see argument on both sides 174 Against the idea 478



Speaking of McCain and Edgecombe, the most interesting result was when the Sixers' two recent first-round picks were posed against each other. Is there a conclusive answer as to which player is more valuable?

Which player would you rather have for the rest of their career?

Response Votes Percentage VJ Edgecombe 361 50.1% Jared McCain 359 49.9%



Of course not.

Bold predictions

And now, for the best of your bold predictions...

• "Sixers make play-in on backs of young guys"



• "VJ will clearly be the third best player on the Sixers' roster"



• "They'll start off 15-5 and fool us all again into believing"



• "Sixers make playoffs as the 8 seed and upset the 1 seed. Still lose in the second round though"



• "Jared McCain will hit a game winning buzzer beater from at least 40 feet"



• "Jared McCain has a significant sophomore slump and gets mentioned in trade talks for marginal upgrades"

• "Ben Simmons returns"



• "Embiid is gonna hate your poll"



• "Maxey Top 10 player in the NBA"



• "Embiid will go viral for something related to the 2025 Phillies playoff run"



• "Jared McCain wins Kia Clutch Player of the Year"



• "Jabari Walker is the best forward on the team, starts in the postseason (playoffs or maybe just play-ins)"



• "THE CHIP"

