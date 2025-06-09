More Sports:

June 09, 2025

Report: Sixers executive Peter Dinwiddie leaving front office, joining Atlanta Hawks

The Sixers’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations’ tenure with the team will end after nearly five years.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie is departing the organization to join the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Monday morning:

Dinwiddie was hired by general manager Elton Brand in 2020 when the organization began to reshape its front office. Shortly thereafter, the team's basketball operations department was taken over by Daryl Morey, with Brand and Dinwiddie serving as two of Morey's key lieutenants for nearly a half-decade.

Prior to joining the Sixers, Dinwiddie experienced a remarkable rise over 15 years with the Indiana Pacers, starting in the sales department and working his way up to basketball operations. Now he will head to Atlanta, joining a Hawks team in need of new decision-makers. Atlanta's front office search included an interview of Brand for a lead role, but Brand ultimately elected to withdraw from the process and remain in Philadelphia.

