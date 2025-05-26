5 Sixers thoughts: Offseason trade targets to monitor

Understandably, the results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery have shifted all focus to the Sixers' upcoming draft decisions at No. 3 overall (and, to a lesser degree, at No. 35 overall).

But with a flurry of expiring contracts and team options on their cap sheet, the Sixers also have the flexibility to make a trade independent of the many trade-down suggestions that have been made. If the Sixers were to acquire a rotation piece by flexing their financial flexibility, they would likely be using some combination of these expiring deals:

Player 2025-26 salary Kelly Oubre Jr. $8,382,150 Andre Drummond $5,000,000 Lonnie Walker IV $2,940,876 Jared Butler $2,349,578 Ricky Council IV $2,221,677



Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond have player options they are currently expected to pick up, Lonnie Walker IV and Jared Butler have team options and Ricky Council IV is already under contract, with none of his salary guaranteed until January.

So, in this week's 5 Sixers thoughts, let's evaluate some potential external trade targets in the summer ahead:

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

2025-26 salary: $10,044,644

Remaining contract: four years, $45.0 million

All eyes are on the Celtics' front office, as the team is expected to take a voluntary step back next season, resetting some of their massive financial and roster-building penalties by shedding significant salary. Boston was likely to do this even before Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles, but that injury takes them out of championship contention regardless. Now, it will be easier to stomach a gap year of sorts.

Perhaps Hauser is not certain to be dealt this summer, but it seems extremely likely. He is a quality rotation wing because of his stellar three-point shooting stroke -- he pairs elite volume with efficiency marks that are just as good -- and is under contract for four more years on a deal that is far from outrageous.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market the Celtics can generate surrounding Hauser -- will teams see him as a significant asset? Will they be happy to take him, but not if they have to give up anything of value? It is difficult to imagine that Boston will need to pay to dump Hauser, and he is probably worth enough that it would be an uphill battle for the Sixers to pull off. If a market fails to materialize to the degree Boston hopes, though, the Sixers could swoop in if the Celtics or (more likely) a third team covets Oubre:

Sixers receive... Celtics receive... Bulls receive... Sam Hauser Lonnie Walker IV Kelly Oubre Jr.

2025 Pick No. 45 (via CHI)



More favorable of PHX/GSW 2027 second-round picks (via PHI)



2028 second-round pick (via CHI)





Hauser would be a clear downgrade from Oubre defensively, but he is a better defender than some give him credit for -- even if he is not a one-on-one stopper. Meanwhile, Hauser's shooting is so prolific that it adds another dimension to any offense. How meaningful of a piece he would be to the Sixers might depend on their decision at No. 3 overall, but he can easily slot into any rotation and be a positive contributor.

Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

2025-26 salary: $14,000,000

Remaining contract: three years, $45.0 million

If the Pacers ever go into the luxury tax, it would be to keep a team together after not just making the NBA Finals, beat reaping the financial benefits of doing so. But to some degree, Indiana being a taxpaying team is something the NBA world will have to see to believe. Starting center Myles Turner is set to become a free agent, and the Pacers are currently slated to have just under $20 million of space below the tax line with multiple roster spots to fill.

Looking at Indiana's cap sheet, Toppin is their only highly-paid contributor who is not exactly indispensable. He has become a very important part of their second unit, a fairly dynamic offensive player at the four who has been able to slide up to the five during this playoff run. Toppin, 27, has made 38.3 percent of his three-point attempts on 8.1 attempts per 100 possessions in his two seasons with the Pacers. This season, his other averages per 100 possessions have also been stellar: 25.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 steals. Box score numbers are not everything, but those are pretty enticing box score numbers.

With a bit of a vacancy at power forward right now, the Sixers could slot Toppin into a considerable role -- and perhaps acquire him at a marginal cost relative to his ability:

Sixers receive... Pacers receive... Bulls receive... Obi Toppin Jared Butler Kelly Oubre Jr.

Ricky Council IV Lonnie Walker IV

2025 Pick No. 45 (via CHI)



More favorable of PHX/GSW 2027 second-round picks (via PHI)





Toppin would be an exciting frontcourt partner for Joel Embiid on the offensive end and has enough impact on that end of the floor to help keep the Sixers afloat in stints when Embiid is off the floor.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

2025-26 salary: $11,000,000

Remaining contract: two years, $22.8 million

Like the Indiana team that vanquished their dream season in the second round, the Cavaliers might have some cost-cutting moves to make -- not merely for the sake of saving money, but because they have already made massive financial commitments at the top of their roster.

Okoro had the least significant role of his five-year NBA career this season, and his $11 million salary will be a bit prohibitive for a Cavaliers team already about that exact amount above the second apron. With trade deadline acquisition De'Andre Hunter still under contract along with Max Strus, Dean Wade and first-round pick Jaylon Tyson, it stands to reason the Cavaliers could look to dump Okoro in a deal where they add two inexpensive players as they look to get their cap sheet in a healthier place:

Sixers receive... Cavaliers receive... Clippers receive... Isaac Okoro Jared Butler Andre Drummond

Ricky Council IV 2029 second-round pick (via PHI)

2025 Pick No. 51 (via LAC)





If they need a wing to fill out their rotation -- or feel like getting out of the Oubre business -- the Sixers can do worse than an athletic, versatile perimeter defender with decent spot-up three-point shooting numbers in Okoro, particularly when he might be attainable for very little true value.

MORE: Negotiating trades of No. 3 pick with other NBA writers

Jonas Valančiūnas, Sacramento Kings

2025-26 salary: $10,395,000

Remaining contract: two years, $20.3 million ($10.3 million guaranteed)

With a new front office regime taking over in Sacramento, the Kings are expected to be open for business with a disjointed roster that does not have a ton of upward mobility in the Western Conference. It certainly stands to reason that Valančiūnas would be available, and the Kings' roster situation might lend itself to a deal with the Sixers.

Sacramento has decent breathing room below the tax, but they must fill between four and six roster spots this summer. If they do not make any big trades that add depth to their roster, maybe they would downgrade from Valančiūnas to Drummond -- conceivably maintaining a viable veteran backup center -- while accumulating a significant number of lottery tickets on their bench. This construct would make it much easier for Sacramento to re-sign Trey Lyles and use a significant portion of their mid-level exception -- if not the entire $14.1 million -- offering considerably more flexibility in free agency:

Sixers receive... Kings receive... Jonas Valančiūnas Andre Drummond

Lonnie Walker IV

Jared Butler

Ricky Council IV

2028 second-round pick via PHI



If the Sixers want to solidify their backup center spot with a clear regular season floor-raiser as they try to withstand Embiid's inevitable absences, Valančiūnas fits the bill perfectly. He has clear limitations, which are typically exploited much more in a playoff setting than during the regular season. But the 33-year-old veteran will always be an excellent rebounder on both sides of the ball, has made significant strides as a passer in recent years and can score with his back to the basket on a routine basis.



Georges Niang, Atlanta Hawks

2025-26 salary: $8,200,000

Remaining contract: one year, $8.2 million

Niang played very well for Atlanta after being acquired as part of the Hunter deal at the deadline, but it is fair to wonder if his services will be maximized by the Hawks moving forward. Burgeoning star Jalen Johnson is set to return and handle the bulk of the team's power forward minutes. Zaccharie Risacher can slide up to the four as well. Mouhamed Gueye emerged as an option there down the stretch of the season, too, and the Hawks have a pair of first-round picks to make. There could be a clear logjam at the position, perhaps opening up a trade of Niang which allows them to fill a different hole in their roster:

Sixers receive... Hawks receive... Kings receive... Georges Niang Andre Drummond Lonnie Walker IV

2027 second-round pick (via SAC) Ricky Council IV

2028 second-round pick (via PHI)





Atlanta will need a new backup center with Clint Capela likely to depart in free agency; Drummond can at least be a stopgap there in addition to the pair of valuable second-round picks. Sacramento's aforementioned need for NBA bodies can be assuaged as the third team in this deal.

It is not too difficult to imagine how the Sixers could use Niang, because he already had a very successful two-year run with the team. Not only was Niang's consistent three-point shooting off the bench a major boost for the Sixers' offense -- particularly when he shared the floor with Embiid -- but Niang was also a significant part of the team's locker room cohesion, not just a favorite of the fans but also his teammates.

MORE: Sixers-specific scouting reports of top 2025 NBA Draft prospects

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

