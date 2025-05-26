Sixers mock draft roundup 6.0: What about the No. 35 overall pick?

Since the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was held on May 12, all eyes in the Philadelphia area have been on the Sixers' upcoming decision with the No. 3 overall pick.

While nailing that selection is the most important priority of the entire offseason ahead for President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and co., it is not the only task they must handle in the final week of June. The next day, they will own the No. 35 overall pick, their own second-rounder which they reacquired from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline along with Quentin Grimes in exchange for Caleb Martin and their 2030 second-rounder.

Morey has a good amount of success in the draft during his tenure with the Sixers, despite almost exclusively picking in the 20s and beyond -- Jared McCain at No. 16 overall last year was the highest pick Morey has made in Philadelphia so far. It bodes well for the team's chances of nabbing a rotation-caliber contributor at No. 35.

So instead of focusing on the No. 3 pick, today's mock draft roundup is focused on which players national experts are projecting to land with the Sixers at No. 35:

ESPN: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

One of college basketball's most imposing forces at Creighton, Kalkbrenner currently seems slated to get drafted in the 20s or 30s. Kalkbrenner will turn 24 years old in January, but he stands at 7-foot-2.25 and 257 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and is not without skill.

While Kalkbrenner does not project to be a traditional stretch five, he does appear to be making noteworthy strides as a shooter that could give him some additional offensive utility:

If the Sixers believe Kalkbrenner -- or any other center, for that matter -- has a serious chance to be a rotation-caliber player in the NBA right away, they should draft that person. But it is fair to wonder if Adem Bona's strong close to his rookie campaign could dissuade the Sixers from using a pick early in the second round on a big for the second year in a row.

Bleacher Report: Hugo González, SF, Real Madrid

While Jonathan Wasserman acknowledges in his mock that it is very challenging to evaluate a prospect like González with an extremely limited role overseas, he identifies some selling points that seem to have him garnering consideration as early as the back end of the first round:

"Teams will admire Gonzalez's physical foundation and defensive outlook, but there's likely to be some guesswork when it comes to projecting his shooting consistency and on-ball development." [Bleacher Report]

It is unclear of González is more likely to come to the NBA right away or continue developing overseas as a draft-and-stash player. If it is the former, the Sixers would likely consider him a long-term developmental project. If it is the latter, it would be outstanding news for players on the bubble of the team's 2025-26 roster like Jared Butler, Lonnie Walker IV and Ricky Council IV.

Yahoo! Sports: Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

A big-name recruit out of high school, Powell did not end up with much opportunity to display his offensive skills at North Carolina, but is a tremendous athlete with a great frame for a wing -- 6-foot-6.5 and 200 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan. Kevin O'Connor makes the case for him at No. 35:

"Powell is a switch-everything defender who plays with a high motor... Without the guarantee of a jumper, he at least has a chiseled frame that he uses to barrel into defenders at the rim and to contain opponents when he’s on defense." [Yahoo! Sports]

Powell will be 20 years old as an NBA rookie, and between his athleticism, size and pre-college pedigree, there is a decent bit there which could endear him to front offices.

Derik Queen | Tre Johnson | Khaman Maluach

