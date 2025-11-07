Friday film: Trendon Watford fitting in, Kelly Oubre Jr. doing it all and more takeaways from Sixers' 1-2 road trip

After a resounding victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Sixers had high hopes for the remainder of their first road trip of the 2025-26 season. But they suffered a stunning collapse in Chicago on Tuesday and ran out of gas in Cleveland on Wednesday.

They are 5-3, which is good – an outcome any Sixers fan would have taken after a miserable 3-14 start to the 2024-25 campaign. That it feels the Sixers have let two winnable games escape them – Tuesday's loss to the Bulls and a Halloween loss at home against the Boston Celtics – makes their 5-3 record more encouraging.

The Sixers have made some strides defensively in recent games, but their overall cohesion on that end of the floor is still far from where it needs to be. The Bulls game represented their first true growing pains as an offense. Things are far from perfect, but the team's circumstances are a far cry from the nightmarish ones they created for themselves around this time a year ago.

In this week's Friday film, a look at three Sixers who stood out on the team's three-game road trip:

Trendon Watford fitting in

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has long been an admirer of Watford, the soon-to-be 25-year-old whose ball-handling and passing chops are special for a 6-foot-9 power forward. Entering the season, Watford was the favorite to emerge from a pack of rotation hopefuls and earn a significant number of minutes at the four. But a hamstring injury wiped out his entire training camp and preseason.

After a few rather muted performances upon returning to the court, Watford has really found his stride of late. He was stellar on their road trip and is making a compelling case that his role should expand. Watford has been on the ball more and more frequently; at times he looks like a traditional point guard rather than a point forward. He had a terrific all-around performance against his former team in Brooklyn:

"All of [my teammates were] saying 'revenge game,'" Watford said. "I don't know if I'd call it a revenge game. But actually, I will call it a revenge game."

Watford had a few excellent moments in Chicago as well, beginning with a picture-perfect spin and left-handed finish through contact on a drive. Defenses expect Watford to be looking for the pass, so he has the ability to surprise them with sudden attacks like this one:

While Watford is not a tremendous rebounder for his size, he is outstanding on the glass for someone with such comfort initiating transition offense. Watford looks to push the pace every time he grabs a defensive rebound and has already collected plenty of transition assists:

While Watford is not a tremendous rebounder for his size, he is outstanding on the glass for someone with such comfort initiating transition offense. Watford looks to push the pace every time he grabs a defensive rebound and has already collected plenty of transition assists: And even if Watford's passing skills are maximized in transition, his ability to see over the top of defenders and calmly read the floor enables him to drop some dimes in half-court offense: And even if Watford's passing skills are maximized in transition, his ability to see over the top of defenders and calmly read the floor enables him to drop some dimes in half-court offense: If the Brooklyn game was Watford's best all-around performance, he was nearly as good in Cleveland, but had his best scoring performance as a member of the Sixers against the Cavaliers. Watford knocked down two triples, a particularly important part of him raising his ceiling as an offensive contributor. Watford had a tremendous scoring stretch in the second quarter that helped keep the Sixers afloat when they nearly let go of the rope early: Tyrese Maxey, a close friend of Watford's dating back to high school, said in Brooklyn that what Watford did against the Nets "is kind of who he is." "We're going to need a lot more of that from him," Maxey said. MORE: Sixers fall to Cavaliers Kelly Oubre Jr. setting the tone On Sunday in Brooklyn, Oubre scored 22 of his 29 points in the first quarter. The veteran swingman pummeled mismatches and took advantage of spot-up opportunities, turning in a remarkable three-level heater: But when Nurse praised Oubre for setting the tone after that game, his focus was not on Oubre's scoring. "Listen, the first thing to say about Kelly is that he [guarded Michael Porter Jr.] and held him to two points in the first half," Nurse said. "He just had a huge game. So he set the tone big-time on that, and again, I really believe this to be true: When you start the game super focused on [defense], that really usually translates to the other end, too. It really does." Oubre has embrace his role as the Sixers' most reliable perimeter defender, defending one through four reliably. It has also felt, at least anecdotally, as if many of his finest defensive moments have come early in games. It has allowed him to set the tone there and then round out his night elsewhere as the game moves along, just as he did in Chicago: Oubre has embrace his role as the Sixers' most reliable perimeter defender, defending one through four reliably. It has also felt, at least anecdotally, as if many of his finest defensive moments have come early in games. It has allowed him to set the tone there and then round out his night elsewhere as the game moves along, just as he did in Chicago: