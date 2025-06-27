More Sports:

June 27, 2025

Report: Sixers signing Igor Miličić Jr. to Exhibit 10 contract

Igor Miličić Jr. spent his four-year collegiate career at Virginia, Charlotte and Tennessee.

By Adam Aaronson
Milicic Jr 6.27.25 Alex Martin/Imagn Images

The undrafted signings keep on coming for the Sixers.

The Sixers are signing Tennessee undrafted free agent Igor Miličić Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a report from Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress:

Miličić, who will turn 23 years old in August, just completed a four-year collegiate career across three schools: Virginia, Charlotte and Tennessee. The 6-foot-10 Croatian forward averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season, his lone campaign at Tennessee.

On an Exhibit 10 contract, Miličić will join the Sixers for training camp (and very possibly NBA Summer League), and he will receive a signing bonus if he begins the 2025-26 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the organization's affiliate in the G League.

Adam Aaronson
