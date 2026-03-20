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March 20, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Jazz on Saturday

Joel Embiid has not played in the month of March due to a right oblique strain after only playing five games in February because of knee issues.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 3.20.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Joel Embiid has not played since Feb. 28.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' road contest against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday night:

Embiid suffered his oblique injury on Feb. 28, and he has not played since, an absence that will now reach a dozen consecutive games. For the first 10 missed games, Embiid was ruled out on the Sixers' initial injury report. But he was listed as doubtful ahead of Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, indicating a return is finally nearing, before being ruled out a handful of hours prior to tip-off. There will be no such glimpse of hope ahead of Saturday's game.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had been publicly hopeful that Embiid could return before the end of the Sixers' road trip, which is coming to a close in Utah. Returning in time to face the tanking Jazz would have provided a much softer landing for Embiid than if he returns on Monday night when the Sixers host the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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