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March 18, 2026

Joel Embiid doubtful for Sixers-Kings on Thursday

Joel Embiid has not played since straining his right oblique on Feb. 28.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 3.18.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Is Joel Embiid nearing a return?

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is doubtful to return in the Sixers' road contest against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday night:

Embiid has not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 28, and the Sixers have floundered without him as other injuries have piled up across the roster. Embiid has played in only five games since the start of February, with a flurry of absences caused by knee issues and the oblique strain. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse recently expressed some hope that Embiid could return during the Sixers' three-game Western Conference road swing, which will conclude on Saturday night in Utah.

MOREEvaluating Nurse's work as head coach & vague answers to injury questions

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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