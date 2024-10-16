Sixers mailbag: Can Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond play together?

It's Wednesday, and that means it's time for another Sixers mailbag. The next time we do one of these, it will be a regular season gameday! Let's get to your questions...

From @BBrown77465042: What’s the argument against playing Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid together as the new version of the twin towers? They have two other backup centers on the roster.

I will try to lay out the case for playing Embiid and Drummond together before I explain why it's not something I would actually do.

The Sixers are perhaps infamous for their rebounding issues in recent years. They were crushed on the offensive glass during a few of their playoff losses to the New York Knicks last season. Drummond is one of the single most prolific rebounders in the history of the NBA, and a lineup featuring two behemoths like Embiid and Drummond would surely not be pummeled on the boards. Additionally, the Sixers do not have any surefire rotation players who are natural power forwards, perhaps opening up an opportunity for head coach Nick Nurse to get creative as he tries to piece together 48 minutes at the position. Drummond has made a point to discuss his three-point shooting efforts during training camp, and even made a corner triple during the Sixers' first preseason game (none of his other long-range attempts have connected since).

Drummond working diligently on his jumper and being a willing spot-up three-point shooter, though, does not make him an actual threat from beyond the arc. Teams will never treat him like someone who will make an open three, even if he were to see one go through the net every once in a while. Embiid is at his best when he can dominate inside; Drummond's presence on the floor would make it nearly impossible for him to occupy his preferred areas of the floor. Embiid would have to focus on spacing the floor himself, a misuse of his ability. On defense, Drummond struggles to defend in space, and the Sixers want Embiid as close to the rim as possible on that end of the floor.

From @_Coach_Steve_: What are the odds, however low, KJ Martin plays into his contract and doesn’t get moved?

It is going to be an uphill battle for Martin to convince the Sixers by February's trade deadline that he is worth keeping, but that is not an indictment of the Sixers' perception of his abilities. Martin's contract — a two-year deal with a non-guaranteed second season — was specifically designed to make him an appetizing trade piece down the line.

Martin just playing well — even outperforming his salary of just under $8 million — will probably not be enough in itself to sway the Sixers away from trading him to upgrade their rotation. The reality is if they elect to not move Martin, their ability to improve the roster via trade will be extremely limited: the only other player on the team with a similarly-sized salary is Kelly Oubre Jr., who the Sixers hope will once again be an integral piece of their rotation.

But there is always a chance, and all Martin can do is give the Sixers the best minutes he possibly can. I am bullish on his prospects for the upcoming season — a full training camp and preseason with the team should be valuable for him in addition to his lengthy experience under Nurse and co. last season. As the season went on, he became considerably more comfortable as a passer and decision-maker on short rolls, which could prove useful down the line. His athleticism remains outstanding and he can realistically guard as many positions as any player on the team. Martin worked with a shooting coach over the summer and refined his mechanics; Nurse has said that the team's internal tracking data suggests he is a more accurate shooter now than he was last season. Ultimately, that will likely be the swing skill for Martin, regardless of what team he is part of.

From @realstuartl: Why is Reggie Jackson on the team? They already had 3 small guards and Nurse raves about Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Nurse indeed is fond of Dowtin, who he coached in Toronto two years ago, helped bring to Philadelphia last March and worked to convince to return to the Sixers on a two-way contract. I have long been a Dowtin optimist, for many reasons that Nurse outlined during the team's training camp in The Bahamas at the beginning of this month: Dowtin has no discernible weaknesses; that is oftentimes more important than having one standout skill. He is a reliable decision-maker on both ends of the floor who can initiate and organize an offense. Dowtin is an NBA-caliber player and the Sixers are lucky to have him on a two-way deal.

That doesn't mean there can't be a role for Jackson at some point. There is no room for the veteran point guard in Nurse's regular rotation, which features a crowded and talented group of guards. Dowtin's skillset might make him a better fit in a background role next to stars than Jackson is, but injuries do happen.

Tyrese Maxey missed a dozen games last year and 22 contests the year prior. What happens when he needs a night off due to a nagging injury? The Sixers will need some additional perimeter scoring and creation, and perhaps that is when Jackson will be a superior option to Dowtin. Additionally, Dowtin's two-way status means he can only be activated for up to 50 NBA games, so he will not necessarily always be available.

If you asked me which of Dowtin and Jackson is currently a better, more complete basketball player, I would say Dowtin. But there will be situations in which Jackson will be the more comfortable option for Nurse because of his established track record as a creator of offense.

